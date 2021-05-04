Should I get vaccinated? Regional West physician says ‘yes’

“I’m going to tell you that the vaccines are safe, that the ability of the vaccine to cover the disease is excellent,” he said.

There have been some stories about side effects, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being put on pause, and then use resumed, as health officials investigated ties to blood clots. Though he doesn’t support mandatory vaccination “as a freedom-loving American, ... the safety of that person, as well as the safety of the population, is improved with vaccination.”

Among those hesitant to be vaccinated, development of the vaccine is an another cited reason, with some questioning the speed of development and testing.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are both mRNA, or messenger RNA, vaccines.

“The answer (to that statement) is that they changed the way they did things because of the way they had money poured into the programs to make vaccines. The messenger RNA, which was the fastest way, just needed a code. They just needed a genetic code to use, to tell them what to go after,” he said. “The technology was already there.”

Brunner said health officials expect more vaccines to be developed using mRNA, he said. The process is similar with traditionally developed vaccines, he said, with testing done during development of the vaccine.