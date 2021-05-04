Should I get vaccinated? Regional West physician says ‘yes’

Regional West Health Center’s chief medical officer has been vaccinated for COVID-19 — and he encourages you to get vaccinated also.
Dr. Matt Brunner, chief medical officer at Regional West Health Services, answered some commonly asked questions during Panhandle Public Health District’s weekly briefing Monday.
Presently, doctors are answering lots of questions about the COVID-19 vaccination and vaccine hesitation has become a growing concern, particularly as the nation tries to reach a goal of getting 70% of adult Americans having had at least one shot by July, a goal announced by President Joe Biden this week.
The biggest obstacle to reaching that level has been vaccine hesitancy, an unwillingness for a multitude of reasons by some to get vaccinated. Brunner noted that two often-cited reasons are that COVID-19 is a newer virus and “it has a supposedly lower mortality rate, depending on how you want to look at the numbers.”
When asked if young, healthy people should get immunized, Brunner said his short answer is yes.
“We all know — as I do what I do — that young, healthy, and even elderly population who may be very healthy, don’t see some of the ramifications of health consequences (of COVID-19) because they just don’t see them.”
He offered assurances that the vaccines being offered are safe.
“I’m going to tell you that the vaccines are safe, that the ability of the vaccine to cover the disease is excellent,” he said.
There have been some stories about side effects, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being put on pause, and then use resumed, as health officials investigated ties to blood clots. Though he doesn’t support mandatory vaccination “as a freedom-loving American, ... the safety of that person, as well as the safety of the population, is improved with vaccination.”
Among those hesitant to be vaccinated, development of the vaccine is an another cited reason, with some questioning the speed of development and testing.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are both mRNA, or messenger RNA, vaccines.
“The answer (to that statement) is that they changed the way they did things because of the way they had money poured into the programs to make vaccines. The messenger RNA, which was the fastest way, just needed a code. They just needed a genetic code to use, to tell them what to go after,” he said. “The technology was already there.”
Brunner said health officials expect more vaccines to be developed using mRNA, he said. The process is similar with traditionally developed vaccines, he said, with testing done during development of the vaccine.
For those concerned about development of the vaccine using stem cell lines, he said, religious exceptions have been granted. He has also seen myths regarding infertility, which he said he found interesting as an obstetrician-gynecologist. Some of those initial myths were due to the proteins used in the vaccine, he said, but have since been debunked.
“We have seen women enter their second trimester now who received the vaccine prior to pregnancy,” he said.
Of course, there have been other myths and even conspiracy theories, all of which have been widely discredited.
It’s not yet known if those who are vaccinated will need a booster, though Brunner said it is likely as variants of the virus increase. To date, the current vaccines have covered the variants that are circulating in the U.S., though he said the South African variant didn’t have as good of coverage. The key, though, he said, is not that you may not get COVID because you were vaccinated, but that the vaccine can reduce the chance of serious illness.
Also, if you have gotten COVID-19, you should get vaccinated.
“For the same reason that you could get a cold again, your body recognizes a virus, but not the whole virus. It recognizes a part of it as a foreign protein.”
Different variants have the same proteins, with some subtle changes in the spike protein. To date, the vaccines have recognized that similar protein in each of the variants and given effective protection. However, should there be a change in the protein, the body may not recognize it so a person could get COVID again. Changes in the protein could also result in the need for a booster or another vaccine, similar to getting a yearly flu shot.
To date, in the Panhandle, 26,011 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. On the county level, vaccination rates range from a high of 40% of residents being vaccinated in Garden County to a low of 20% of residents in Grant County. Most counties are within the 25% to 35% range.
This week, the Panhandle remains in the “moderate” level for COVID-19 risk, hovering just below the “low” risk level. Health officials reported just 31 cases in the last 14 days and a positivity rate of 5.3%.