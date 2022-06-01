Show stopper: Iris blooms on show and for sale this weekend

Though colder temperatures haven’t allowed irises grown in the Panhandle to show their full glory, the Monument Valley Iris Society is holding its iris sale for the first time in two years this weekend.

The show will be held on June 4-5 at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Ave. I. The public is invited to bring their iris blooms to exhibit with those from the iris society to be judged by the public. The votes for the People’s Choice Award will be tallied after the two-day show and the exhibitor with the highest number of votes will receive 10 free iris rhizomes.

Ron Charles, member of the club, said this will be the first return of the iris show since COVID put a halt on the indoor aspect of the weekend event.

“This is the first year we are going to be able to get into the building because of COVID,” Charles said. “And because of that, we’re not holding a certified, judged properly show. It is going to be an exhibition and we are asking the public to bring in whatever they might have. If you’ve got a stock iris and you feel like cutting that thing off, bring it in to the show.”

In addition to the indoor show that will be held inside the west entrance of the building, the club will be holding its annual rhizome sale. Kathy Neilsen, current president of the iris club, said the members didn’t expect the recent rainy, cloud-covered days that have set-back some of the iris blooms.

“They’re not quite as much in full bloom as they normally would be at this time of year,” Neilsen said. “People are welcome to come and walk through the garden even though the irises are late blooming this year. Probably the peak time is a week from now, actually.”

She said the iris garden has been located on the east edge of the extension center’s main parking lot for nearly 20 years. Overtime, the club members have amassed between 500 to 600 different varieties of irises. Sales from the rhizomes will be used to purchase new cultivars to enhance the current iris stock, and garden maintenance such as weeding help, mulch and fertilizer.

“We’re buying new cultivars for next year, they’re newer varieties of irises,” Neilsen said. “We’d like to have more new varieties that people can look at because every year, genetics change in the industry. The irises are getting bigger, more ruffled and with more exotic colors. So, it’s always nice to have something new for people to see.”

While walking the freshly laid garden path, the public will be able to admire irises in every stage of bloom — some inches tall nestled amongst varieties standing up to a couple feet, and older varieties beside the new. Neilsen pointed out that tall irises bloom later in the season than their shorter counter parts but the garden will have a rainbow of colors at both heights by the weekend. She also said that there is a special center section in the garden for Nebraska hybridized varieties to be seen.

“This island is the Nebraska breeders or hybridizers,” Neilsen said as she walked through the garden this week. “They live in Nebraska, but they’ve hybridized these variety and we even have a hybridizer in our club.”

Anyone interested in starting their own iris garden or expanding an existing one is welcome to peruse the club’s irises and choose rhizomes on sale for $10 each. Members of the iris club will be on hand to answer any questions and take orders. Neilsen said anyone making a rhizome purchase will be called in early July when the time is right to dig them up.

“We make the calls a week before we have the rhizomes ready for them,” she said. “They just come here and pick them up, along with directions on how to plant them. Planting rhizomes is great in July and even the end of July is a good time to plant.”

The annual iris sale and the exhibition show will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 4 and 12 to 3 p.m. on June 5 at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center. Anyone wanting to enter an iris exhibit should be on site between 8 to 10 a.m. on June 4. For further information and questions, call Charles at 308-672-2407 or Neilsen at 605-209-7578.

“There are some irises that are just really beautiful right now,” Neilsen said. “Irises are really kind of a special thing because they don’t last very long. So you really have to get out there and enjoy them while they’re here.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

