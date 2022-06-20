Showing off: More than 250 vehicles displayed at Father's Day Classic Car Show

A long procession of military vehicles, motorcycles and classic autos kicked off the High Plains Auto Club Rock 'N' Roll Father’s Day Classic Car Show with a parade through downtown Gering on Saturday, June 18.

Drivers snaked their way to Five Rocks Amphitheater so the owners could show them off to the public.

Among the cars being shown off, Camaros, Corvettes and Mustangs proved to be the most well represented.

“They're probably the top three cars that people restore,” Darryl Wills, with the High Plains Auto Club, said. “Then, you got your GTOs and some of the other cars, but those are the main three.”

Among the Corvette enthusiasts is Robert Foster who brought along his 2022 Corvette Stingray to give people a closer look.

Foster’s passion for 'Vettes began when he bought himself a 1965 model, which he bought to reward himself after getting out of the Army. He and his wife had five kids, making it a bit impractical, he said.

He renewed his interest when he purchased a 2007 Corvette. He has also owned a 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2020.

Foster said he trades them in every few years for the latest and greatest model.

“This is my 10th Corvette. I try to get rid of them before the warranty goes off,” he said, citing the price for parts as his biggest motivator.

Foster said nothing beats a Corvette as a conversation starter.

“You should see (people’s reactions) at the gas station, really no matter where you are," he said. "People come around and start taking pictures and everything."

Most people buy plane tickets to travel around the world. Foster said he and his wife buy Corvettes to travel the country.

“We just came back from California doing the Highway 1,” he said. “We do it every year. We start in LA and drive up to Portland. That’s a neat road because you’re hugging the ocean”

With the current model, Foster said he got lucky when Nick Harms from TEAM called him to let him know they were getting one in. Before this model, Foster said he has driven all over to buy Corvettes.

With his 2020 Corvette, Foster said he paid an extra $1,200 to pick it up via museum delivery, he said. The Corvette Museum is right across the street from the factory.

“They make a big deal out of it,” he said, “(When you pick it up), your car is sitting on Corvette Boulevard. It’s really neat.”

With the latest model, Foster said he didn’t have to travel as far for another unique experience. When this model was on its way to the dealership, the salesperson called him and Foster said he was there when the transport showed up to TEAM to drop it off.

“They kept me updated when it was in Omaha and as it got closer and closer,” he said. “I was there when it came in. The driver actually let me drive this off the truck.”

Wills said the number of vehicles being shown off at the annual car show headed by the High Plains Auto Club is getting back to normal.

“(Before COVID), we usually had a little over (300 automobiles in the car show),” Wills said.

There were 282 vehicles that showed up for the car show this year, Wills said.

“Considering the gas issue, COVID and all of the other variables, I think we’ve got a great show and great turnout,” he said.

“You know, we missed 2020 and that hurt our club. So 2021 was a pickup from that. Then in 2022, we're getting back up where we need to be and I think by next year we'll be back up where we are normally, and, hopefully, gas prices will be lower,” he said.

Wills said he wasn’t surprised the gas prices didn’t affect the turnout for the car show.

“Most of these people that have these cars can afford another buck a gallon for gas. (Turnout) just depends on people's lives and all the things that are going on,” he said.

