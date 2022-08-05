Showmanship tests 4-H’ers expertise in rabbit competition

The Sandford Hall stage was set for 4-H’ers to put their rabbit knowledge to the test to begin the Scotts Bluff County 4-H rabbit show on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Kids explained their rabbit in intricate detail before returning judge, Joel Petrus from Alexandria, Louisiana. Petrus listened as the condition and faults were pointed out by a 4-H’er as they examined their bunny from nose to tail. The final step is questions from the judge to further test the exhibitor’s knowledge about the animal.

“Showmanship is about what they know about their animal,” Petrus said. “They could have the ugliest animal in the world, one that couldn’t even be shown because of faults and disqualifications, but it’s what they know about the animal. That’s what showmanship is all about.”

Senior showman, Patricia Woolsey, has been competing in the 4-H rabbit show since joining the Clover Kid program, following in her sister’s footsteps.

“I got started because my sister did (the rabbit project),” she said. “She started off as a junior but I was pretty young when I started with the Clover Kids. It just moved along, and we have done it ever since.”

Woolsey enjoys showing off her 6-year-old rabbit and will be returning for her final year in 2023.

“Rabbits are just all so cute and I think it’s fun to see the other kids show, especially the little kids starting off,” she said.

On show day, Woolsey was competing in showmanship as well as the polish rabbit breeding class with her bunny named Milky Way.

“His name is Milky Way, but everybody just calls him Boo-Boo,” she said. “When I first got him, I had an obsession with (“The Yogi Bear Show”), it’s the best movie ever. Also, when we first got him, he had a scratch like a boo-boo so I knew it was going to be his nickname.

As the showmanship competition moved into the final round, Woolsey was not disappointed as she watched on looking forward to the breeding class rounds.

“It’s just a fun thing to do because it keeps you active and it gets you out in the community,” she said.

In the championship round of rabbit showmanship, Petrus commended the 4-H’ers and their parents on the quality of competitors in the group. His final test of rabbit knowledge came in the form of an open-ended question.

“The final question I asked them was this — ‘If I came to your house, and I wanted to buy a rabbit, how would you sell me your rabbit?’” Petrus said. “That question got them to tell me the high points and low, the breed standards of the rabbit if I wanted it for a pet or for breeding, even meat.”

Emily Esselstein, a senior rabbit showman, said she was only a little but surprised when the judge announced her name as the showmanship champion.