SHS choir sings at Centennial Park

A few hundred people showed up to Centennial Park Tuesday night to hear the Scottsbluff High School Choirs sing.

“We crossed our fingers on December weather,” Scottsbluff High School Vocal Director Brad Ronne said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better evening.”

The Christmas Concert, normally held in the high school auditorium, found its 2020 home in Centennial Park. Concert goers were required to wear masks and Ronne said the event wasn’t heavily advertised to avoid a large crowd. In a normal year, Ronne said the concert can draw some 700 spectators.

“It’s been a really important thing. This is part of Christmas each year,” he said.

Still, Ronne said he was happy for the turnout that the concert drew and happy his students got the chance to perform. For one choir, the acapella group, Tuesday marked the year anniversary of the last time they had a chance to perform for a crowd.

“That was kind of powerful for them,” Ronne said.

