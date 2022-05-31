 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

SHS graduate Cade Horn recognized for perfect ACT score

Cade Horn ACT::1

Scottsbluff High School senior Cade Horn celebrates his graduation with a party. He is pictured with his sister, Brianna. He was recently recognized by the governor and Nebraska Department of Education for his perfect ACT score.

Cade Horn, a 2022 Scottsbluff High School graduate, recently garnered recognition by Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education as one of 22 Nebraskans in the high school graduating class of 2022 to score a perfect 36 on the ACT.

Over a year after achieving that perfect score, Horn received notice that he would be recognized in Lincoln. While Horn was unable to attend the ceremony in Lincoln on Monday, May 23, he said the recognition for his academic achievement is appreciated.

“It made me pretty happy because throughout most of high school, up until that point, it’s not that I had been unsuccessful necessarily, but I had always kind of been lurking in the shadows,” he said. “I hadn’t had anything big to be recognized for.”

Horn took the ACT as a junior, receiving his score shortly after.

“I was pretty excited,” he said. “I was expecting to get a pretty good score because I had done pretty good prep for it.

“I was expecting to probably get something in the high 30s, but not a 36 immediately.”

Cade Horn ACT::1

Cade Horn, center, stands with Katherine Reisig and Riley Ibero during a math competition. Horn scored a 36 on the ACT and was recognized as one of 22 Nebraska seniors recognized by the governor and Nebraska Department of Education.

The score put Horn into an elite group of seniors, something Ricketts said was an impressive feat.

“Achieving a top score on the ACT exam is an impressive feat,” Ricketts said during the recognition ceremony. “These top-performing students have dedicated themselves to academic excellence, and their hard work has paid off. Thank you to the parents and teachers whose guidance has made their success possible. To the students — congratulations.”

During the ceremony in Lincoln, NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt and ACT CEO Janet Godwin joined the governor in recognizing the students for their outstanding accomplishments.

“Congratulations to the remarkable Nebraska students who achieved a top score on the ACT,” said Blomstedt. “These students are nothing short of incredible, working through extremely difficult circumstances and overcoming obstacles through hard work and dedication. All of Nebraska should be proud of their accomplishments and we wish them the best in the future.”

Such success motivated Horn heading into his senior year to keep applying his learning.

“It was a big confidence boost,” he said. “It made me feel like a lot of the stuff I had done wasn’t for not. It felt like I had learned a lot and had succeeded.”

Now a Scottsbluff High School graduate, Horn said it can be overwhelming at times.

“There’s a lot to do and there’s a lot to look forward to,” he said. “I’m excited for all of it.”

Horn will attend the University of Nebraska — Lincoln this fall where he will study computer science.

“Computer science is kind of funny for me because I ended up getting into it on a whim,” Horn said. “I had pretty much convinced myself throughout my first two years of high school that I like engineering. But I ended up taking one programming class and I realized that computer science is my passion.”

He took the class during his junior year and said he realized his affinity for programming when they began working on individual projects.

“There was a point, I want to say toward the end of the first semester, where we started to work on our first real independent projects,” he said. “I realized how vast it can get and how much exploration there is, even though it’s been explored for a couple of decades now.”

He is looking at the field of cyber security.

As students read his story, Horn said he hopes it inspires them to keep going.

“The best thing I can say is to keep pushing forward and keep pushing forward for yourself,” he said. “Make what you want to happen, happen.”

Digital Editor

Lauren Brant is a digital editor with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

