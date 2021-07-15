Sidewalk Sales coming to downtown Scottsbluff

Downtown Scottsbluff’s annual Sidewalk Sales are in full swing for the weekend.

On Thursday, several stores up and down Broadway opened up their doors and relocated merchandise to the sidewalk.

”I think it shows that we’ve got something different going on,” Priscilla Sandoz, owner of Studio B, said. “When I was a kid I remember these things being a big deal. It was our kickoff for back-to-school shopping.”

The outdoor event will continue on July 16 and 17.

“We’re trying to create foot traffic down here, and I think the visibility of people being out on the street really lends to that,” Sandoz said.

Having a Bands on Broadway performance on Thursday aids in the foot traffic flow. Sandoz said certain pop-ups will allow vendors to sell items with the goal of gauging interest and funds to start businesses of their own.

Any existing downtown businesses can participate.

“I think the Sidewalk Sales are great marketing for everybody on Broadway,” Ty Wilson, partial owner of The Zone at Scottsbluff Screenprinting, said. “You have people who probably don’t come down here very often, they walk by ... see what we have to offer.”

