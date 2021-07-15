Sidewalk Sales coming to downtown Scottsbluff

Downtown Scottsbluff’s annual Sidewalk Sales are in full swing for the weekend.
On Thursday, several stores up and down Broadway opened up their doors and relocated merchandise to the sidewalk.
”I think it shows that we’ve got something different going on,” Priscilla Sandoz, owner of Studio B, said. “When I was a kid I remember these things being a big deal. It was our kickoff for back-to-school shopping.”
The outdoor event will continue on July 16 and 17.
“We’re trying to create foot traffic down here, and I think the visibility of people being out on the street really lends to that,” Sandoz said.
Having a Bands on Broadway performance on Thursday aids in the foot traffic flow. Sandoz said certain pop-ups will allow vendors to sell items with the goal of gauging interest and funds to start businesses of their own.
Any existing downtown businesses can participate.
“I think the Sidewalk Sales are great marketing for everybody on Broadway,” Ty Wilson, partial owner of The Zone at Scottsbluff Screenprinting, said. “You have people who probably don’t come down here very often, they walk by ... see what we have to offer.”
Most storeowners, Wilson and Sandoz included, mark down their products so they’re more appealing to passers-by. The Zone exhibits many older shirts and jerseys outside, while Studio B puts out everything found inside the store, save for custom art pieces.
“This year, I’ve tried to rally the troops a little more,” Sandoz said.
This included asking her mother, Myrt Marker, to work the table outside while she interacted with customers indoors.
“In years prior, I’ve just set my card table up outside and gone out.”
The strategy of displaying merchandise outside is a big draw, owners say. Without Sidewalk Sales, a customer could “drive by all these stores and not see what’s in them,” Wilson said.
It’s a strategy that pleased customer Carol Myers of Gering, who stopped into TC & More to buy an item she wanted.
“I’ve seen these little (wind spinners) ... and it was on sale, so I decided to buy it. Last one, too,” Myers said. “I didn’t even know about (Sidewalk Sales) until I was driving around and saw this, and I’m glad I did.”
Letting customers browse outdoors might make them intrigued to see what’s stored inside, too.
“Maybe they find something out there, maybe they don’t, but they usually come in here,” Sandoz said.