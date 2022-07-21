Sidewalk Sales successful for businesses, shoppers alike

Around 16 local businesses in downtown Scottsbluff set up shop outside as Sidewalk Sales began.

Up, down and beyond Broadway, customers could find numerous discounts at each store.

The event will last for the duration of Friday and Saturday as well.

Jen Pedersen, co-owner of the Crispy Biscuit Pet Deli on Broadway, said, “We opened the building in May and in one of our downtown authority meetings, we discussed a lot about how you get the hype going for Sidewalk Sales like you used to have 20, 30 years ago," Jen Pedersen, co-owner of the Crispy Biscuit Pet Deli on Broadway, said. "...We had a lot of different things down here.”

She said the Sidewalk Sales will feature food vendors this year on Friday and Saturday, and that they’re slowly building up to what the city used to have based on what shoppers are attracted to.

The food vendors will include Las Delicias, Mike’s Wild Dogs, Emporium Express, Mac’s Grill and Rollfast Sno 2 Go. They should bring in even more shoppers to explore what the downtown businesses have to offer.

From plants to art to clothes to shoes, the Sidewalk Sales will feature something for everyone.

“I know a lot of people don’t even know there are certain businesses downtown, so I think just getting them down here, even if they’re not buying and just looking, is a good process,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen liked getting outside, despite the heat, because it’s much different from her normal workday.

“Even though I’m melting, it’s nice to just get outside and talk to people,” she said.

This was also the first Sidewalk Sales event for Pout Fashion, which opened on Broadway in October.

“We weren’t really sure what to expect … but we did $5 tables, $10 racks, $20 racks and we pulled a couple of those outside. We put a couple inside just to draw people inside our store as well to see what we have,” Kaia Larson said.

Larson said she was pleased with the turnout and said she expected even more customers to stop by during Friday and Saturday.

“So far, we’ve been super busy today. We didn’t know what to expect because it’s a Thursday … but we’ve been really busy. Downtown itself, there’s a lot of traffic. You can definitely tell it draws a lot of people in,” she added.

Many children helped out their parents by manning booths and even selling their own items outside their parents' stores.

Isabella Wilson, 11, sold lemonade outside A Bridal Affair. Isabelle Lara, 10, and Lena Baca, 12, sold bracelets to raise money for the to benefit childrens' hospitals outside of Brown’s Shoe Fit Co.

“When I was younger, I really just wanted to do my own business when I grew up because I knew small businesses can go very far, and small businesses are a really good opportunity. It helps a lot of people,” Lara said.

For customers, the sales are a way to meet with people, get some discounts and spend time outdoors.

“Sidewalk Sales for me are a tradition,” Sue Herdt, of Gering, said. “I go every year. For a matter of fact, my stepdaughter was born during Sidewalk sales days … 40 years ago. They’re just always fun. You see all sorts of things and meet all sorts of people, and I like being outside.”

Sisters Ava and Marlowe Osborn, of Scottsbluff, said they like to browse through sales and nab whatever catches their eye if it’s a good price.

“We’re on (Broadway) a lot anyways, so having extra sales on top of things we already get a lot is pretty nice,” Ava said. “We get to go everywhere and see what they have on sale. For Pout, for example, they had some of the stuff they had when they first opened on sale.”

The sidewalk format works both for business owners to attract customers, and for customers to compare prices and see if a store might have appealing items for them to buy.

“The main thing I like is you can see everything at one glance,” Ava Osborn said. “Also the sales are nice, but it’s also cool seeing what people are brought to (Broadway) because of them.”