Sidney couple gets married early for terminally ill mother

They began calling their family and friends right away to tell them the wedding was happening that night instead. O’Connell’s parents offered their family room for the ceremony, the couple’s photographer friend came to snap some photos, a few other friends helped out with the music and technical set up, the nurses provided a large screen for Marcy to watch the ceremony via FaceTime and even O’Connell’s best man drove all the way from Denver to make it to the impromptu wedding.

“We are just really blessed to have the family and friends that we do who all dropped everything last minute and helped us throw it together, so we could make sure that Kaylee’s mom got to see us say ‘I do,’” O’Connell said.

“She got to watch my dad walk me down the aisle and everything,” Kaylee said. “… I don’t think there was a dry eye the entire time.

“… My mom got to see me marry my best friend (and) know that I’ll be protected and safe my whole life, the rest of my life. You know, it was just, I needed her to see that. It was a promise we made and no matter what, we were going to keep it.”

The couple still plan to have a July wedding ceremony as well.

“Technically we got engaged twice, so we might as well get married twice,” Kaylee said, with a laugh.