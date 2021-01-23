Sidney couple gets married early for terminally ill mother

Over 10 years ago, Kaylee Jenkins and her mom, Marcy Jo Jenkins, sat during a wedding of a close family friend with tears in their eyes — partly for joy of their friends’ marriage, partly for sadness that Kaylee’s brother, Tucker, who died months earlier at age 15, would never have the chance to say “I do.”
Kaylee and her mom pinky-promised that one day Marcy would get to see Kaylee, who had since become the only child, say those words.
“I told her, ‘Well, you have to stick around to watch me,'” Kaylee said.
Marcy was sick with multiple sclerosis.
Years later, Marcy’s health would continue to deteriorate and in 2020, she would stay in the hospital three different times. It was during her third stay that things started to really take a turn for the worse. Kaylee, who had been engaged to Michael O’Connell since August 2020, asked the doctors for their honest opinions.
“I just asked … if it was a smart idea to get married now … so my mom can watch us say, 'I do,'” she said. “And they said, you know, to get married right away.”
Kaylee and her fiancé began planning a small wedding ceremony for Wednesday, Jan. 6, but on that Tuesday, Marcy’s health took a hard dive, and the couple decided that they were going to make the wedding happen that evening.
They began calling their family and friends right away to tell them the wedding was happening that night instead. O’Connell’s parents offered their family room for the ceremony, the couple’s photographer friend came to snap some photos, a few other friends helped out with the music and technical set up, the nurses provided a large screen for Marcy to watch the ceremony via FaceTime and even O’Connell’s best man drove all the way from Denver to make it to the impromptu wedding.
“We are just really blessed to have the family and friends that we do who all dropped everything last minute and helped us throw it together, so we could make sure that Kaylee’s mom got to see us say ‘I do,’” O’Connell said.
“She got to watch my dad walk me down the aisle and everything,” Kaylee said. “… I don’t think there was a dry eye the entire time.
“… My mom got to see me marry my best friend (and) know that I’ll be protected and safe my whole life, the rest of my life. You know, it was just, I needed her to see that. It was a promise we made and no matter what, we were going to keep it.”
The couple still plan to have a July wedding ceremony as well.
“Technically we got engaged twice, so we might as well get married twice,” Kaylee said, with a laugh.
Michael said, “I asked her with a ring pop the first time, just kind of teasing her, and then a couple months later, I had the actual ring and I got down on one knee and asked her to marry me for real. I told her she’s so nice, I’m gonna marry her twice.”
After the couple’s friend, Rich Estrada, who got ordained the day before, pronounced them husband and wife in the middle of the O’Connell’s living room on Tuesday, Jan. 5, family and friends celebrated this unique chapter of the couple’s story — a moment that both newlyweds said they would be telling their children and grandchildren about for years to come.
Just a few days later, Marcy Jo Jenkins died.
While the newlyweds said they will celebrate their wedding anniversary on the July wedding date in years to come, Jan. 5 will forever have a special meaning for them too.
“She (Marcy) was always a big advocate for us and big supporter of us, and so, to me, you know, it’s not the way I pictured it happening, but looking back, I wouldn’t change it for anything just because it is something that was so special for us,” Michael said. “That day will always hold a special place in our hearts.”