Sidney family makes journey from Mexico to Sidney

“I was older when I moved to the United States, so you always go back to your roots,” Sergio said. “I’m pretty proud of my heritage, absolutely.”

Sergio and Susanna’s parents still live in Mexico, and the Guerreros would visit often up until the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. Susanna’s father died recently, and that was difficult on the family.

“The hardest thing was we can’t travel, so we couldn’t go to see him when he passed, so that was kind of hard on our family,” Sergio said. “I guess it’s the price you pay for being here.”

Technology has made staying in touch with family easier than when they first came to the United States.

“You can FaceTime, you can do anything,” Sergio said. “Back then, when we moved to the United States, the only way to communicate was by phone. Where my parents live, we grew up in a rural community, so they didn’t even have phone service in their house back then, so it was kind of hard. They’d have to travel. We’d have to set up arrangements for them to call us. Nowadays, it’s a lot easier.”

Sergio said he loves working for the schools, and it makes him happy that everything he does is for the kids.