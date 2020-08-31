Sidney library's bookmobile keeps rolling long

When the white bus with the powder blue lettering rolls into the parking lot, the anticipation builds in classrooms as children begin to think about what they want to check out from the Sidney Public Library Bookmobile.

Children and adults alike in Cheyenne County have the opportunity to access their favorite books when adult services librarian Franki Beeken makes her rounds, visiting pre-schools, public schools and other select locations in Sidney, Potter, Gurley, Dalton, Lodgepole and Chappell. The fall/winter schedule for the service begins Sept. 8, and will run through Dec. 16. There are more stops on the schedule this year than there have been in the past as the library hopes to expand the reach of the service.

“That way, I can reach school kids and then hopefully reach some of the community members who don’t get to Sidney, but who would maybe want to use the library,” Beeken said.

Because each town along her route has its own library, Beeken said she doesn’t want to take anything away from those libraries.

“But if I can increase usage of our library, and maybe we have something their libraries don’t have that they would want to read or listen to,” she said. “I’m trying to reach out to everyone, and get them what they’re looking for.”

Keeping more than 1,000 selections up to date is an important task, and Beeken will bring a specific book on request.

“I try to refresh the books that I have on there every month,” Beeken said of the selections available. “I’m just trying to make sure I have a little bit of everything that someone might want.”