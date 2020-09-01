Sidney man found dead in vehicle

The Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Sidney man after his body was found in a burned vehicle.

Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub said a preliminary investigation identifies a deceased man discovered in a vehicle in Sunol as 37-year-old Walter J. Fischer, of Sidney.

Schaub said that authorities were dispatched Sunday morning to a report of a burned out vehicle located just north of a driveway at 2408 County Road 135 near Sunol. Inside the vehicle, authorities located one occupant, who had been severely burned. An autopsy was completed, but he said preliminary findings indicated that the man had died of smoke inhalation.

Efforts to conclusively identify the man are underway, he said. He told the Star-Herald, “The nature of death appears to be accidental, but it is too early to rule out foul play.”

An investigation continuing, with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, assisting.

