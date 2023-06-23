A 33-year-old Sidney man died of injuries suffered in a collision on Monday, June 19.

Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub released that Garrett Tvrs died a crash at the intersection of Link 17J Highway and Jennifer Lane.

A deputy with the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at about 5:37 p.m. An investigation determined that Tvrs had been traveling northbound on Link 17J on a motorcycle when the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus struck the man and his motorcycle. The driver, Curtis Straessler, had been traveling southbound and was attempting to turn onto Jennifer Lane at the time of the collision.

Tvrs was transported to Sidney Regional Medical Center, where he died. An autopsy was held earlier this week.

Schaub said that Straessler has been cited on a misdemeanor charge of motor vehicular homicide, as well as traffic infractions of making an improper lane turn and failure to yield.