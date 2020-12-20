Sidney music business staying in tune with customer needs

SIDNEY — Aliens and Strangers takes its name from Bible verse 1 Peter 2:11 and is based on the owner's Christian beliefs and commitment to his craft.

Chris Dyson grew up in southern Indiana, but always wanted to be a rock guitarist. When he first started playing an acoustic guitar, his brother, Tony, told Chris that if he stuck it out and learned how to play, Terry would buy him an electric guitar. Chris stuck it out, and Tony followed through on his promise.

Dyson eventually moved to California to attend Musicians Institute and to get his foot in the door in the music industry. A stint with the band Sciacca led to the group playing in many of the leading club venues in Los Angeles and cutting an album. However, that album was never released due to what Dyson refers to as an “implosion” within the band.

After that experience, Dyson turned to a graphic arts career that led him to work with magazines and a position in Denver. Later, Dyson was hired to work in the pre-media group for Cabela’s in Sidney.

However, the love of music never left, and Dyson was compelled to start a music business, first selling guitars and equipment online and out of his home in Chappell. After a time, the business was relocated to its current building on 10th Street in Sidney.