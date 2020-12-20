Sidney music business staying in tune with customer needs

SIDNEY — Aliens and Strangers takes its name from Bible verse 1 Peter 2:11 and is based on the owner's Christian beliefs and commitment to his craft.
Chris Dyson grew up in southern Indiana, but always wanted to be a rock guitarist. When he first started playing an acoustic guitar, his brother, Tony, told Chris that if he stuck it out and learned how to play, Terry would buy him an electric guitar. Chris stuck it out, and Tony followed through on his promise.
Dyson eventually moved to California to attend Musicians Institute and to get his foot in the door in the music industry. A stint with the band Sciacca led to the group playing in many of the leading club venues in Los Angeles and cutting an album. However, that album was never released due to what Dyson refers to as an “implosion” within the band.
After that experience, Dyson turned to a graphic arts career that led him to work with magazines and a position in Denver. Later, Dyson was hired to work in the pre-media group for Cabela’s in Sidney.
However, the love of music never left, and Dyson was compelled to start a music business, first selling guitars and equipment online and out of his home in Chappell. After a time, the business was relocated to its current building on 10th Street in Sidney.
The Dyson home in Chappell used to belong to the parents of Dick and Jim Cabela. Dyson looks at the similarity of his business beginning in that home in Chappell and then moving to Sidney, much like Cabela’s beginnings in Chappell before the move to Sidney. The comparisons stop there, he says, as Dyson is committed to maintaining a family business where he can make decisions in the best interest of his customers rather than having to worry about pleasing shareholders.
Today, Dyson and his wife, Amy, have made their home upstairs from the business along with their children, Samara and Lillian.
The name of the business comes from a Bible verse that refers to “aliens and strangers” depending on the translation.
“It’s one of those things, it kind of catches your ear because it’s weird,” Dyson said. “It also is a conversation starter. We don’t sit here and beat people over the head with a Bible when they come in. It’s not what we’re about, but foundationally, the business is built on the principles that come from Christianity, which is, you treat people well. You do what you can where you can to help out and all those things of uprightness and being proper about it.”
Dyson said those principles roll down to his employees and his business philosophy of making sure the customer is treated well and taken care of.
Although there are random space alien figures around the store, Dyson said he has never bought a single one. A friend of his drew the store’s alien logo, and the store conducted a “Name that Alien” promotion to give the pseudo-mascot a name.
“Oddly enough, his name ended up becoming Eddie Van Alien,” Dyson said of the moniker playing off the late Van Halen guitarist’s name. “That’s 10 years ago when we opened up, which was great because I’m a huge Van Halen fan.”
Most of the time, the name leads to people wanting to know the meaning, and Dyson is happy to inform.
“It opens the door to saying my terrible paraphrase is that as believers in Christ, we are aliens and strangers to this world,” he said. “That’s super abbreviated, but you kind of catch the gist.”
Dyson is a worship leader in his church as well as operating the store.
In the store, customers can purchase a variety of guitars and supplies along with drums and a variety of other instruments. Aliens and Strangers works with the Sidney schools to help with instruments for students in the school’s music programs. Dyson works on any instrument with strings, and other technicians will service other types of instruments.
In store sales account for about 15% of Aliens and Strangers’ business with the remainder coming from online sales. However, Dyson said that doesn’t change his commitment to the end consumer and to the consumer who comes into the physical store.
“We are still here with a physical store people come into and they’re able to buy everything they need at a really good price, as a service and a convenience for the town and for the area,” Dyson said. “Honestly, I’m still shocked by how much business we do locally. It blows my mind. Especially this year, we have had so many people come in and say,’I’m going to buy everything locally because we know people are struggling.”
In spite of drawbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic, Aliens and Strangers has remained strong due to the online sales and the fact that more people may be staying home and taking the time to learn how to play an instrument.
Ultimately, Dyson said he and Amy enjoy being in Sidney and plan to continue to grow in the community.
“The thing I’ve figured out here is, some people, it’s not for them,” Dyson said, “but we really like it here. I like being part of this community.”
