Sidney natives bring axe throwing to their hometown

The Chill Axe Throwing Range in Sidney aims to be exactly what it says on the tin: an engaging and inviting place to chill with a few friends and chuck a couple of axes.
Owners Aaron Beyer and Krista Pittam started the business to introduce people in their hometown area to axe throwing. They said they fell in love with the sport after their first time trying it in Colorado. After visiting other throwing ranges across two states, they decided to bring one home to Sidney.
“In hindsight, these were scouting trips that formed the basis of our business plan by learning how others have already done things right,” the pair said in an email to the Star-Herald. “We looked at quite a few buildings in Sidney, but our specifications (were) unique due to the nature of axe-throwing: enough space for lanes, high enough ceilings for safety, and both reception and waiting areas.”
They found an ideal location at 1700 Illinois St. and used local suppliers to renovate the establishment. It took four months to have the space complete. The business was then ready for a soft opening in mid-October.
This is the way Chill Axe has been for the last few weeks. They have had good turnout from the Sidney community, as well as interest via social media. The pair has worked closely with the Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce to promote Chill Axe. One of Beyer and Pittam’s goals was to introduce the sport of axe throwing to a more rural location, where people may not have been too aware of it beforehand.
They said they wanted Chill Axe to be a place which encourages socialization and building communities. To help with this, the pair applied for a liquor license, which was recently granted. The business doesn’t serve food, but patrons are welcome to bring some in. For larger parties, there’s a room with tables they can have food catered to. “The atmosphere of a good axe throwing business has to be felt to be understood,” they said. “Chill Axe is an inviting, inclusive atmosphere that encourages guests to socialize in a laid-back, fun, and safe environment.”
Beyer and Pittam said guest safety was their top priority. Chill Axe’s lanes are fully compliant with safety regulations set by the World Axe Throwing League.
“At Chill Axe we never use rubber-handled or full-tang steel axes,” Beyer and Pittam said. “These are cheaper, but less safe because they can bounce wildly. We use a wood axe handle that limits bounce back to the thrower.” The axes are around the size of a hammer, and patrons throw from a distance of 12 - 15 feet to ensure their safety. Guests receive a safety briefing and technique lesson before they can throw, as well as additional coaching if necessary.
Patrons will need to wear close-toed shoes and be at least 18 years old with a valid form of ID. Business hours are 3 - 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 9 p.m. on the weekends. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are reserved for private parties, team building exercises, and other large groups.
Over time, the owners want Chill Axe to grow. One goal is to have league competitions in the winter. They also plan to work with local restaurants and food trucks to host catered events in the future. If the business does particularly well, they said they would be open to expanding to new cities.
Beyer and Pittam are still in the process of setting a grand opening date. Those interested in learning more about their plans may follow the business at @chillaxesidney on Facebook and Instagram for updates.