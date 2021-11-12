Sidney natives bring axe throwing to their hometown

The Chill Axe Throwing Range in Sidney aims to be exactly what it says on the tin: an engaging and inviting place to chill with a few friends and chuck a couple of axes.

Owners Aaron Beyer and Krista Pittam started the business to introduce people in their hometown area to axe throwing. They said they fell in love with the sport after their first time trying it in Colorado. After visiting other throwing ranges across two states, they decided to bring one home to Sidney.

“In hindsight, these were scouting trips that formed the basis of our business plan by learning how others have already done things right,” the pair said in an email to the Star-Herald. “We looked at quite a few buildings in Sidney, but our specifications (were) unique due to the nature of axe-throwing: enough space for lanes, high enough ceilings for safety, and both reception and waiting areas.”

They found an ideal location at 1700 Illinois St. and used local suppliers to renovate the establishment. It took four months to have the space complete. The business was then ready for a soft opening in mid-October.