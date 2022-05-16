Sidney park renovations promote accessibility

Legion Park in Sidney will soon have a renovated, more inclusive playground for children and their families to enjoy. The Sidney Park Project raised community funds to completely reconstruct the playground to provide new accessible options.

“People in Sidney and surrounding areas have been incredibly supportive and excited for the project,” Ally Benzel, vice president of the park project, said in an email to the Star-Herald. “... The kids in our community are really excited to play on the new equipment and families are looking forward to a safe accessible space for everyone.”

The project is the brainchild of Michelle Weimer and Madison Wilkinson, two therapists at SOAR Pediatric Therapy. Benzel said they recognized Legion Park was not accessible to all of their patients or their family members.

Weimer and Wilkinson formed a committee of parents, teachers and other therapists to survey the community and see what they’d want in a renovated park. The committee is composed of more than 30 people from several local businesses.

Features for the revamped park will include more than a dozen play items and rides for kids to use. It will feature not only swings, slides, spinners and spring riders but also more inclusive pieces of equipment.

These are scheduled to include a we-go-round, a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, as well as swings and a miniature zipline accessible for toddlers.

“Accessibility for the new playground included removing the current uneven gravel surface and replacing it with a smooth poured-in-place rubber, placing ramps and ground level equipment to be friendly for wheelchairs or assistive equipment, and equipment that can be operated by all users,” Benzel said. “Inclusiveness for the new playground included adding in shade structures for people with skin sensitivity, slides with special coatings to decrease static electricity for individuals with cochlear implants, and limited color selections to decrease sensory overload to those with sensory needs.”

The committee selected Outdoor Recreation as the playground company to work with because they test their equipment to ensure it supports development and is age-appropriate.

In total, local residents and companies raised $711,000 for the project. Fundraising lasted from March 2021 until March 2022. The group first received a $10,000 donation from 100 Women Who Care of Cheyenne County.

“In June of 2021 we received our largest donation from the Sidney Community Donor-Advised Fund of $200,000 for our community to match and this really helped skyrocket our project toward completion. Local businesses were also critical to our efforts as they comprised $128,000 of donations,” Benzel said.

The fundraising finished with a “30K in 30 Days” campaign in March, which raised that amount to put in additional needs such as handicapped parking spaces.

There was some initial skepticism as to whether the project could raise enough funds, Benzel acknowledged.

“The project needed to be privately funded to not put additional burden on local taxpayers. Initially, there was some hesitation on whether our group could achieve the financial goal in such a short timeline. However, our community really stepped up and allowed us to complete this fundraising project within a year of starting,” she said.

Four organizations donated more than $25,000 to fund the park’s construction. These included the Sidney Community Donor-Advised Fund, the City of Sidney, the Sidney Regional Medical Center and Adams Industries. Another 10 groups donated at least $10,000 to support the project.

Construction kicked off on April 18 of this year. The playground is estimated to be ready by the end of June at the latest, weather permitting.

