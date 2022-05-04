Sidney seeks to curb suicide trends with Elevate initiative

One death every 11 minutes is a suicide in the United States. Nearly 46,000 people died by suicide in 2020, making suicide one of the top 9 leading causes of death for people ages 10-64, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Suicide attempts are on the rise with more investment needed in suicide prevention, education and research to prevent the untimely death of thousands of Americans. That’s what Kimberly Dreyer, a social worker for Sidney Regional Medical Center, said, as she works with community partners to raise awareness and connect people with resources in the Sidney area.

According to 2020 data from the CDC, suicide is the 13th leading cause of death in Nebraska and while the state ranks 24th for suicides in the United States, Sidney community partners are rallying together to connect and protect the public through their effort Community Conversations: Elevate.

The goal for Elevate is to collaborate with community partners covering several educational topics that affect people’s overall health and wellness. The vision is to elevate and enhance knowledge, elevate concerns and elevate resources.

Dreyer said various agencies in the Sidney area and surrounding communities put their heads together to fight the trends.

“We are so limited and thirsty for mental health professionals in the area,” Dreyer said. “We had two months out to see a therapist. What do you do in the interim time?”

Chad Rademacher, pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney, moved to the area during the pandemic in 2020 and found many people struggled to connect with resources. In his previous community, Rademacher found that community conversations could bridge the gap on big issues by bringing awareness to them and helping people connect.

“I would love to find a way to create some camaraderie amongst the people,” he said.

He worked through grief and depression as well as worked with a parishioner going through grief.

“I sat with her in the emergency room one day and Kim (Dreyer) got involved after the fact,” he said. “I just felt like there were all these nudges from outside people about something bigger going on here.”

After getting a group of people involved, they created the grassroots movement Elevate.

“I know the church can’t be everything for everyone, but it can be a catalyst to connect people with resources,” Rademacher said. “I want to challenge our leaders and people of influence in our community not to just say it’s not my problem. We can’t say that anymore.”

Rademacher hopes his role will serve as a catalyst to inspire conversations on big topic that need more attention.

The CDC defines a suicide as death caused by injuring oneself with the intent to die. A suicide attempt is when people harm themselves with an intent to kill themselves, but do not die from their actions.

Suicidal deaths are more likely the cause of death among people under 44 years old. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 10-24, 25-34 and 35-44, compared to seventh leading cause among 45-54 year-olds, 10th leading cause for ages 55-64 year-olds and 19th leading cause of death for people ages 65 years and older, according to the CDC.

The suicide death rate in Nebraska is 14.9 per 100,000 people, according to the CDC website, which is lower than its neighboring states: Iowa, 18; Missouri, 18.2; Kansas 18.4; Colorado, 21.5; Wyoming, 30.5; South Dakota 21.

Looking at the overall suicide rate since 2000, it increased 30% in 20 years, but has seen a 5% decline between 2018 and 2020. While the suicide rate for males was stable from 2000 to 2006, increasing from 17.7 to 18.1, the numbers increased from 2006 to 2018 to 22.8 per 100,000. Currently, the overall suicide rate for males is 22.0. The suicide rate for women was also stable in the early 2000s going from 4.0 in 2000 to 6.0 in 2015. The current rate is 5.5, making males suicide rate four times higher than females.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported an upward trend in suicides among young people in the state.

“Nebraska Vital Records show that in 2017, the rate of youth (10-19) deaths due to suicide was 11.4 per 100,000,” according to the DHHS Nebraska 2020 Title V Needs Assessment. “The national suicide rate for 2017 was 7.2 per 100,000.”

The assessment identifies disparities across racial groups with data from 2018 indicating American Indian youth suicide deaths was 19.0 per 100,000 and for Asian youth the rate was 13.1 per 100,000. The Hispanic population had the lowest rate at 4.6 per 100,000, preceded by Caucasians at 8.5 per 100,000.

A new study that found a “substantial and alarming increase” in suicide attempts claims about 4 in 10 Americans who attempt suicide don’t get mental health care. Cost, uncertainty about locations to seek treatment and no means of transportation were some of the reasons survey respondents said they did not seek mental health care.

The study found the incidence increased from 481 to 564 per 100,000 adults between 2008-2019.

The rate of suicide increased by 35 percent between 1999 and 2018, dipping by 2 percent for the first time in 2019, CDC data shows.

Rural mental health access poses another challenge for people who reside in rural counties with fewer mental health professionals per person, leading to more injury deaths, which include suicides, homicides and accidental injuries, per person when compared to suburban and metro counties.

“One out of three individuals who suicides successfully has some form of a substance abuse or an alcohol-type liquid in their system,” Dreyer said. “With that on the increase, we just decided to find a way to collaborate with our community and have a vision for our communities to elevate and enhance knowledge and elevate their concerns and find resources or ways that we can help eliminate the burden.”

Dreyer said the goal of the Elevate initiative is to connect to protect, where people are encouraged to share their problems openly so they can connect with resources to help them through it. Sidney Regional Medical Center has a therapist and counseling options available.

Springtime suicide rates are historically higher than other seasons, something Dreyer says is a build up of stress over the winter months.

“We are weak when we don’t rely on anybody,” Dreyer said. “I think this is why suicides happen the way they do in spring because nothing was resolved in November, December, January or February and all of the sudden you have the pressure and impact of work and stress. Spring becomes that avenue that I’m giving up.”

The Sidney initiative will feature four Elevate community conversations annually at the Sidney High School auditorium. The first free, public event will discuss Suicide: Prevention and Intervention on May 26 from 6-8 p.m.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

