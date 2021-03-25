Sidney shop caters to knitting, crafting community

Tiann Goll sees her shop, Laughing Lamb Fibers, as a labor of love. It's a place to share the arts of spinning, weaving and knitting with the community, she said.

“There’s nothing like crafting with your hands, it’s quite calming to the nerves to sit there and just work on something,” she said. “There’s satisfaction of having made it with your own hands — gifting it, using it yourself or selling it.”

The Nebraska Tourism Commission listed the shop as one of the 70 stops in the 2021 Nebraska Passport, a program that highlights local spots for locals and tourists to visit between May and September.

Tiann and husband, Mark Goll, co-own the store tucked away on Sidney’s main strip on Illinois Street. The store offers yarns, wool for spinning, classes to learn weaving, knitting or spinning.

“Every Tuesday evening, we stay open late,” Goll said. “Ladies come in, bring their projects, we have coffee and visit and enjoy time together.”

The enterprise turns six this year, very different from its origins as a side project out of the Goll’s home in Loveland, Colorado.

“It started in our family room and grew to take over storage in the living room and then grew into a little storefront,” she said.