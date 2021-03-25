Sidney shop caters to knitting, crafting community

Tiann Goll sees her shop, Laughing Lamb Fibers, as a labor of love. It's a place to share the arts of spinning, weaving and knitting with the community, she said.
“There’s nothing like crafting with your hands, it’s quite calming to the nerves to sit there and just work on something,” she said. “There’s satisfaction of having made it with your own hands — gifting it, using it yourself or selling it.”
The Nebraska Tourism Commission listed the shop as one of the 70 stops in the 2021 Nebraska Passport, a program that highlights local spots for locals and tourists to visit between May and September.
Tiann and husband, Mark Goll, co-own the store tucked away on Sidney’s main strip on Illinois Street. The store offers yarns, wool for spinning, classes to learn weaving, knitting or spinning.
“Every Tuesday evening, we stay open late,” Goll said. “Ladies come in, bring their projects, we have coffee and visit and enjoy time together.”
The enterprise turns six this year, very different from its origins as a side project out of the Goll’s home in Loveland, Colorado.
“It started in our family room and grew to take over storage in the living room and then grew into a little storefront,” she said.
The Golls settled on Sidney when they were looking for a home outside of Loveland, but within visiting distance of their family.
“It’s getting so crowded in Colorado, on the Front Range, and we wanted a pace of life that was a little more sane,” she said.
They said Sidney’s small town support, and the occasional fiber enthusiasts passing through on Interstate 80 fit their vision for a place to settle down. The store opened in 2018. The building previously housed a video store.
Knitting runs in Tiann Goll’s family. She said she was taught basics by her mother as a child. Her mother loved quilting and her grandmother was “an amazing seamstress,” she said. However, it grew into a passion while on a mission trip in Neah Bay, Washington, nearly three decades ago.
“I watched a lady teach some other ladies how to knit socks and I wanted to learn how to do that,” she said. “So she taught me step-by-step and I was hooked.”
Tiann Goll said she started knitting socks, hats, mittens and forayed into sweaters for family and friends. Each Christmas, she gifted something handmade to her seven children, later to their spouses and eventually her 12 grandchildren.
She doesn’t just knit, she weaves on looms, spins and dyes the yarns used in her projects. Which is where Mark Goll comes in.
Mark Goll, who worked in website design and hosting for the past two decades, said he has an affinity for finding specialty wool.
“I’m trying to find rare breeds and where to get the wool,” he said. “We’ve got some good suppliers in England, so it’s fun.”
Wool isn’t his only find for the store. Mark Goll found antique looms and spinning wheels, working with friends to restore them.
Their next goal is to travel abroad. Mark Goll said he wants to see England, where he spent some of his childhood, and where much of their wool comes from.
“Would love to go back,” he said.
“Soon, hopefully,” Tiann Goll replied.