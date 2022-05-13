Sidney Table of Grace ministry center food pantry goes mobile with first of its kind trailer in the region

The Sidney Table of Grace ministry center is taking its food pantry on the road. With the help of Lincoln-based technology company Sandhills Global and Sidney’s Adams Industries service company, Table of Grace will now utilize a mobile food pantry trailer to deliver meals to those in need.

Jim Hansen, Sandhills Global’s outreach coordinator, said the project came to fruition in late 2019.

“This is something that could be very, very beneficial for Cheyenne County and the Panhandle,” he said.

The group also plans to ship a similar mobile food pantry to Lincoln, though this second trailer is still under construction.

“It’s always been about Nebraskans helping Nebraskans. We’re based in Lincoln, we’re an international company, but we are very local,” Hansen said. Sandhills Global began a partnership with Adams to build the two trailers. “...They have been nothing but first-class, top of the line. It’s been outstanding,” he said of the joint effort.

Sherri Eads, the director at Table of Grace, said the mobile pantry is around three-quarters of the size of their current food pantry facility. She said the group’s first trip will be to drive it to a district assembly in Hastings to host a food drive.

At the food drive, the mobile pantry will gather its initial supply of food to ready for serving the southern Panhandle.

“We hope to provide for the smaller towns that we aren’t already providing pantries in, hopefully, to get the people who don’t have transportation or the small towns that don’t have grocery stores,” Eads said.

Currently, Table of Grace operates food pantries in Sidney, Dalton and Potter. They supplement pantries in Kimball and Oshkosh as well. Eads said they can help 500 families a month in the Cheyenne County locations alone.

Table of Grace also operates utility and rental assistance, a motel for transitional living and a thrift store for clothing and goods.

The group will start deploying the mobile pantry to towns within 60 miles of Sidney. She said they have plans to travel to Lodgepole and Bushnell this summer.

The trailer contains a half-freezer and refrigerator for keeping food cold, as well as cabinets, a faucet, air conditioning and a heater. The pantry’s food warming unit and electric broasters can help with providing warm meals.

Most of the equipment can be reconfigured, if needed, and is custom-made, including the decals and the wheelchair-accessible ramp with “Table of Grace” carved into each railing.

The current setup is designed for weight balancing and to allow as much room for customers as possible.

“For as big as these units are, I was actually amazed that we were able to have this much space in here,” Brian Booe, a mechanic with Adams Industries, said.

The vehicle also includes an awning so waiting customers can stand in the shade.

“This is an all-weather, all-year vehicle. ... It’s self-contained, it can handle anything and go anywhere in the Panhandle that needs help,” Hansen said. “...It’s just a phenomenal vehicle. ... There is nothing between Denver and Des Moines that’s like this.”

The workers at Adams Industries learned what did or did not work with the first trailer and are implementing changes to their design plans into the Lincoln-bound mobile pantry.

“That trailer was our guinea pig,” Booe said of the Sidney mobile pantry. “We figured out what not to do on that trailer.”

The trailer isn’t the only thing Sandhills Global is helping Table of Grace with. They recently purchased 3.5 acres in Sidney to build a new main facility for the Sidney group.

“If you know Sandhills, you know it will be first-class,” Hansen said.

The new location will replace Table of Grace’s stationary food pantry and its thrift store by combining them into one larger location. This will offer additional service in Sidney proper while the trailer visits locations nearby.

Those interested in having the pantry visit their community can visit sidneytableofgrace.com to learn more.

