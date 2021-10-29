Sidney woman's death under investigation

Authorities are investigating the death of a 62-year-old Sidney woman in a fire Thursday morning.

Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub released Friday that the body of Mary Ann Evans, 62, had been recovered after firefighters battled a fire at a home near 19th and Forrest Streets.

The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, Sidney Police Department and the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire at about 7:41 a.m. Thursday morning. The Sidney Police Department, Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the fire.

Schaub said an autopsy has been ordered. At this time, he said, Evan’s death appears to be accidental.

