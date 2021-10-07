 Skip to main content
Sign language comedy show coming to WNCC
Sign language

One theory is that humans' spoken language evolved from gestures. In fact, babies are able to learn sign language before they're able to talk, so it's no wonder a language was created based on series of gestures. Predominantly used by people who are unable to communicate verbally or have hearing impairments and their loved ones, sign language uses complex hand gestures and postures to communicate. It's completely different from country to country in terms of vocabulary, grammar, "pronunciation" and more. American Sign Language is made up of thousands of nuanced signs for words and ideas as well as an alphabet for fingerspelling. 

A unique comedy event is coming to Western Nebraska Community College on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Comedian Keith Wann will present his personal style of slapstick physical comedy at the PVC Performing Arts Center starting at 7 p.m. However, the show will be performed completely in American Sign Language.

The event was put together by the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (NCDHH) to raise awareness for those with hearing difficulties. There will be a voice interpreter for hearing audiences to follow along.

“The Panhandle has never had anything like this,” NCDHH advocacy specialist Susan Whitaker said. Whitaker said she saw Wann’s sketches on YouTube and invited him to perform at WNCC. Much of Wann’s comedy is based around retelling stories from his childhood. While he is able to hear, both of Wann’s parents were deaf. His comedic skits reflect his experiences with them.

Wann uses his talents to advocate for the deaf and hard of hearing. He has been in the ASL comedy business since 2002, and is featured in several short films and commercials.

The NCDHH will have a booth at the performance as a way to expand their organization’s reach. Some of the services they provide, Whitaker said, include hearing aid banks for low-income individuals and free captioned or amplified phones regardless of income level. They also have public presentations and informational sessions, and perform advocacy work.

This will be the first time the NCDHH has hosted an event like this in the Nebraska Panhandle.

“The comedy itself is worth coming out for,” Whitaker said. The event is family-friendly and attendance is free.

christopher.borro@starherald.com

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

