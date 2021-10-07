Sign language comedy show coming to WNCC

A unique comedy event is coming to Western Nebraska Community College on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Comedian Keith Wann will present his personal style of slapstick physical comedy at the PVC Performing Arts Center starting at 7 p.m. However, the show will be performed completely in American Sign Language.

The event was put together by the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (NCDHH) to raise awareness for those with hearing difficulties. There will be a voice interpreter for hearing audiences to follow along.

“The Panhandle has never had anything like this,” NCDHH advocacy specialist Susan Whitaker said. Whitaker said she saw Wann’s sketches on YouTube and invited him to perform at WNCC. Much of Wann’s comedy is based around retelling stories from his childhood. While he is able to hear, both of Wann’s parents were deaf. His comedic skits reflect his experiences with them.

Wann uses his talents to advocate for the deaf and hard of hearing. He has been in the ASL comedy business since 2002, and is featured in several short films and commercials.