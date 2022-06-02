Sign up for Scottsbluff teen summer reading program

The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will begin the annual teen summer reading program starting June 7 and running through July 28. The program will run concurrent with the children’s summer reading program, and will use the same theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” celebrating oceans, sea creatures, and anything to do with water.

An added attraction this summer is a treasure hunt that will take place over the eight weeks of summer reading. Teens will receive a puzzle to solve when they register, then each week a new puzzle will become available. The answers to the puzzle will result in the combination that will unlock on a treasure chest. At the wrap up party, those who participate in the treasure hunt will draw a number for a chance to open it and win the treasure inside.

The teen program is for students entering the sixth grade through those just graduated. Those entering sixth grade can choose to participate in either the children’s program or the teen program, as far as reading and earning prizes. They are welcome to come to events for either age group.

For the teen program only, registration will be online again this year. Teens will be able to register at the library, but can also access the form from any computer or mobile device and submit it online. If teens do choose to register outside the library, they will need to come in to pick up the log.

On June 7, registration will be available at the library through the public access computers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We will have a button maker available for teens to make a pin, magnet, keychain or mirror with an ocean theme,” Elaine Bleisch, the teen librarian, said.

All teens who register on June 7 will also be entered into a drawing for a fireworks package donated by Fireworks Unlimited. The teen maker cart will be available for crafts, and the teen room will showcase the new TV and Nintendo Switch.

For every book teens check out, they will receive a sticker to put on their reading log. Once they read five books, they can bring their log to the children’s library. For every five books they read, they will get a prize and an entry into one of five grand prize gift baskets. Audiobooks, eBooks, nonfiction, and graphic novels all count for credit as well as traditional novels, as long as they are from the juvenile, teen, or adult section of the library.

Teens can also earn stickers and prizes by attending events, volunteering at library events, reading to younger children, using the library, and helping to promote reading and the library.

“We are really trying to get teens to come in and use the library,” Bleisch said. “This is the most difficult group of library users to reach, but it just as important for them to keep reading through the summer as it is for younger children.”

The prizes include coupons from local restaurants, passes to Westmoor swimming pool, stickers, new books, squishmallows, stuffed animals, squishies, earbuds, travel mugs, jewelry, and more. Members of the Teen Advisory Council (TAC) helped decide what kinds of prizes to get. There will be five grand prizes gift bags, each with a different theme: writing, music, art, games, and LEGO Harry Potter. These top prizes are sponsored by NTC Logistics.

The other part of the summer reading program is weekly events. Teen events will take place on Thursdays, beginning June 9 with “Pirates vs. Vikings” games in front of the library at 4 p.m. Other events include improv (acting) games, ocean crafts and movie, an outdoor treasure hunt, open mic night, and a beach party wrap up. Information on the program and all events, as well as the registration form, can be found at sites.google.com/view/teen-srp-2021/home and on the library’s Facebook page and Instagram.

The Oceans of Possibilities Teen Summer Reading Program is free and open to all teens and tweens, including those who live outside of Scottsbluff. For questions, or registration, stop by the library, contact teen librarian Elaine Bleisch at 308-630-6290 or go to sites.google.com/view/teen-srp-2021/home.

