Sign up now to access your subscription online

Due to inclement weather forecasted this weekend, there may be delays or postponements in the delivery of the Star-Herald print edition.

Star-Herald subscribers are encouraged to take advantage of free access to the e-edition, a digital replica of the print e-edition, so that they can keep up on the news and sports headlines in the daily newspaper.

To access the e-edition, subscribers will need to activate their digital access. It may take up to 24 hours for activation of your access.

Visit starherald.com/subscribe and scroll down to the "Already A Subscriber" section and select "Activate Your Digital" button. Fill out the required fields with your information and create your account. Watch your email for confirmation.

If you have already activated your subscription, visit starherald.com to access your e-edition. You can access your e-edition by visiting the website and selecting the Log In option on the right hand side of the website. You will be directed to enter your username or password to sign in.