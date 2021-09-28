Simon & Garfunkel tribute artists to perform in Sidney

SIDNEY — The Guthrie Brothers will bring their smooth harmonies to the stage at Sidney High School’s Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 6. They will perform “Scarborough Fair, a Simon and Garfunkel Experience,” their tribute to the folk-rock duo of the 1960s.

The two Guthrie Brothers, Jeb and Jock, will perform as part of the High Plains Arts Council’s 2021-2022 season. Tickets are $13 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for students (including WNCC) and children under 5 are free. Tickets are available at the door.