 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Simon & Garfunkel tribute artists to perform in Sidney
0 comments

Simon & Garfunkel tribute artists to perform in Sidney

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIDNEY — The Guthrie Brothers will bring their smooth harmonies to the stage at Sidney High School’s Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 6. They will perform “Scarborough Fair, a Simon and Garfunkel Experience,” their tribute to the folk-rock duo of the 1960s.

The two Guthrie Brothers, Jeb and Jock, will perform as part of the High Plains Arts Council’s 2021-2022 season. Tickets are $13 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for students (including WNCC) and children under 5 are free. Tickets are available at the door.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News