'Sing 2' coming to Midwest Theater

Scottsbluff — “Sing 2” will show this weekend Jan. 14-16 at the Historic Midwest Theater in Downtown Scottsbluff.

In this PG-rated film, Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Pricing is at $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for members who present their membership cards; it’s $7 for non-members. All proceeds go to the Friends of Midwest Theater.

Masks are recommended, and if you are feeling sick, we request that you stay home.