‘Sing’ shows Thursday at Midwest Theater

The summer movies are back at the Historic Midwest Theater. This week’s free show is “Sing,” which will be shown on Thursday, June 9, at 1:30 p.m.

The Midwest Theater is holding additional screenings specifically for childcare providers. Please contact the Midwest Theater office for information.

Doors open at 12:45 p.m. for the 1:30 p.m. showing.

The theater’s regular concessions will be available for purchase at all showings.

All proceeds go to the Friends of Midwest Theater. Friends of the Midwest Theater is a 501C3 non-profit organization.

