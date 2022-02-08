 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Singing Valentine's canceled
0 Comments
top story

Singing Valentine's canceled

Sugar Valley Singers hopeful to bring event back next year.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Singing Valentine's canceled

The "Old Pals," part of Sugar Valley Singers, sing "Let Me Call You Sweetheart" to showcase the singing Valentine's they offer.

 Star-Herald file photo

Four men dressed in suits and ties have walked into businesses, restaurants, livings rooms and along streets from Torrington, Wyoming, to Bridgeport and everywhere in between gifting singing Valentines, roses and chocolates to unexpecting patrons.

The local Barbershop Harmony Society chapter has participated in the singing Valentines for 32 years of the group’s 45 years in the area. However, this year’s surprises have been canceled.

The Sugar Valley Singers director Jim Schmucker said the group has not been rehearsing throughout the pandemic and the group has seen some members die – including Rod Businga, who was a member of the singing valentine quartet – causing numbers to dwindle.

“We got back together in September or October,” Schmucker said. “We hadn’t been singing for a year and half together.”

“After about a week or two of being back together, we started making some pretty good sounds, so I’m optimistic for the future,” he said. “I hope to recruit some more people, guys or gals, so we can build the group back up and make some good music.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After a couple of months of rehearsals, the group took a break around Christmas to reduce transmission of COVID-19. Given the challenges the Barbershop chapter faces, Valentine’s gifts have been canceled.

“We’re just not going to be ready,” Schmucker said. “We kind of figured that a couple of weeks ago the last time we met. We weren’t going to be ready to do the singing valentines.”

While the quartet won’t be out in the community sharing their vocal gifts, Schmucker said they are planning to have a night with their spouses to sing to them.

“They’ve heard us sing and we’ll do what we can,” he said. “It’s probably not going to be at our best.”

The group will also continue to meet and share their passion for singing with each other, so they can one day soon share their talents with the community.

“The guys and gals were impatient to get back together and wanted to sing again,” he said. “They just enjoy singing and missed it.”

Despite the challenges over the past year, the Sugar Valley Singers are back rehearsing and hope to be back out in the community to share their passion for singing with others.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital Editor

Lauren Brant is a digital editor with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News