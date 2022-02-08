Singing Valentine's canceled

Four men dressed in suits and ties have walked into businesses, restaurants, livings rooms and along streets from Torrington, Wyoming, to Bridgeport and everywhere in between gifting singing Valentines, roses and chocolates to unexpecting patrons.
The local Barbershop Harmony Society chapter has participated in the singing Valentines for 32 years of the group’s 45 years in the area. However, this year’s surprises have been canceled.
The Sugar Valley Singers director Jim Schmucker said the group has not been rehearsing throughout the pandemic and the group has seen some members die – including Rod Businga, who was a member of the singing valentine quartet – causing numbers to dwindle.
“We got back together in September or October,” Schmucker said. “We hadn’t been singing for a year and half together.”
“After about a week or two of being back together, we started making some pretty good sounds, so I’m optimistic for the future,” he said. “I hope to recruit some more people, guys or gals, so we can build the group back up and make some good music.”
After a couple of months of rehearsals, the group took a break around Christmas to reduce transmission of COVID-19. Given the challenges the Barbershop chapter faces, Valentine’s gifts have been canceled.
“We’re just not going to be ready,” Schmucker said. “We kind of figured that a couple of weeks ago the last time we met. We weren’t going to be ready to do the singing valentines.”
While the quartet won’t be out in the community sharing their vocal gifts, Schmucker said they are planning to have a night with their spouses to sing to them.
“They’ve heard us sing and we’ll do what we can,” he said. “It’s probably not going to be at our best.”
The group will also continue to meet and share their passion for singing with each other, so they can one day soon share their talents with the community.
“The guys and gals were impatient to get back together and wanted to sing again,” he said. “They just enjoy singing and missed it.”
Despite the challenges over the past year, the Sugar Valley Singers are back rehearsing and hope to be back out in the community to share their passion for singing with others.