Singing Valentine's canceled

“We’re just not going to be ready,” Schmucker said. “We kind of figured that a couple of weeks ago the last time we met. We weren’t going to be ready to do the singing valentines.”

While the quartet won’t be out in the community sharing their vocal gifts, Schmucker said they are planning to have a night with their spouses to sing to them.

“They’ve heard us sing and we’ll do what we can,” he said. “It’s probably not going to be at our best.”

The group will also continue to meet and share their passion for singing with each other, so they can one day soon share their talents with the community.

“The guys and gals were impatient to get back together and wanted to sing again,” he said. “They just enjoy singing and missed it.”

Despite the challenges over the past year, the Sugar Valley Singers are back rehearsing and hope to be back out in the community to share their passion for singing with others.

