Sipping, shopping and more at BPW showcase

For those who enjoy sipping coffee and shopping from local vendors, the Panhandle Business and Professional Women chapter has a conveniently-named event for you.
Their Sip and Shop Showcase will take place at the Weborg 21 Centre on Saturday, Nov. 13. It will last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will be able to purchase both breakfast and lunch at the event, and there will also be bake sales and coffee for sale.
Though certain items will cost money, the event will be free to attend. Panhandle BPW member Debbie Gies, who organized the event alongside fellow BPW member Jamie Meisner, said there are usually 150 to 200 guests.
“We have always held the event in November,” Meisner said in an email, “as it creates a time for the community to come shop local businesses in preparation for the holiday season and buy gifts for Christmas.”
The showcase began as an event called ‘Java, Jewelry and Jazz’ in 2012. As the event grew with more outside vendors selling new types of products, its name was changed to the more apt ‘Sip and Shop.’
For the sipping portion of the event, Gies and Meisner said coffee was the original drink of choice as the “java” in Sip and Shop’s former name. Like with everything else, the choices available to guests have evolved over time.
“(Attendees) can see a wide variety of baked products and sit down and enjoy a goodie and a cup of coffee, or purchase baked goods to go,” Gies said. “We’ll have coffee, caramel. apple cider and hot chocolate for sale.”
Also for sale will be raffle tickets to a silent auction. Gies said the prizes are still being finalized, but will likely include packs filled with items for a family night and a date night.
Money raised from the event will be used to fund BPW scholarships for nontraditional college students. Applicants must be women who are at least 25 years old and either are from, or attend college in, the Nebraska Panhandle. Gies and Meisner said their BPW chapter usually awards three scholarships based on their fundraising turnout. At times, they have presented as many as four.
The Panhandle BPW organization has awarded more than $40,000 in scholarships to 80 different women since its inception in 1981. Three students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing won the scholarships provided by funds from the previous Sip and Shop.
For the shopping portion of the fundraiser, the BPW will sell lunches of cranberry chicken salad wraps. Some members will also bake their own goods and offer them in to-go boxes for sale. Of course, there will also be a host of vendors selling their own items. Most of the businesses represented during the event are owned and operated by women.
She said the Panhandle BPW was “hoping for a full house” for this year’s Sip and Shop. There is room for 35 vendors. Registrations for vendors cost $50 and last until Oct. 31. Those interested in selling items at the event may head to panhandlebpw.org/sss for more information.