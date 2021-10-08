Sipping, shopping and more at BPW showcase

Also for sale will be raffle tickets to a silent auction. Gies said the prizes are still being finalized, but will likely include packs filled with items for a family night and a date night.

Money raised from the event will be used to fund BPW scholarships for nontraditional college students. Applicants must be women who are at least 25 years old and either are from, or attend college in, the Nebraska Panhandle. Gies and Meisner said their BPW chapter usually awards three scholarships based on their fundraising turnout. At times, they have presented as many as four.

The Panhandle BPW organization has awarded more than $40,000 in scholarships to 80 different women since its inception in 1981. Three students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing won the scholarships provided by funds from the previous Sip and Shop.

For the shopping portion of the fundraiser, the BPW will sell lunches of cranberry chicken salad wraps. Some members will also bake their own goods and offer them in to-go boxes for sale. Of course, there will also be a host of vendors selling their own items. Most of the businesses represented during the event are owned and operated by women.