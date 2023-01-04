 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Six BMS students selected for NSBA All-State Band

Six musicians from Bluffs Middle School will perform in the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association Eighth Grade All-State Band Clinic at Kearney High School on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The six BMS students were selected for the honor band after recorded auditions. 93 members and 23 alternates were selected from a pool of 383 candidates from 45 Nebraska schools.

The six students selected from BMS are:

Adalynn Branon — flute (first chair).

Alexi Mata — clarinet.

Jonah Flammang — trombone.

Savannah Ramirez — trombone.

Drew Kaufman — tuba (first chair).

Noah Rugroden — percussion.

According to Bluffs Middle School band director Michael Koch, students from BMS have participated in the NSBA Eighth Grade All-State Band for 22 years straight.

Fletcher Halfaker is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at fletcher.halfaker@starherald.com. 

