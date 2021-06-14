Sixteen veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Sixteen patriotic quilts were folded neatly and stacked on a table outside The Residency at Northfield Retirement Communities on Monday, June 14. However, there was more to these quilts than their patriotic nature. Each was cut, stitched, pressed and quilted by hand and has a special label on the back designating them Quilts of Valor.

These quilts were given individually to sixteen veterans at The Residency by the Panhandle Blocks Quilts of Valor group, which started in 2018 and has given out over 400 Quilts of Valor to Panhandle veterans. The Quilts of Valor Foundation spans across the United States and a few other countries with 10,000 members and has honored over 273,000 veterans in every branch of service.

On Monday, sixteen more “veterans touched by war” were added to the count and received “comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” which is the foundation’s mission.

Before wrapping the veterans in their quilts, Panhandle Blocks leader Kathy Dye took the stand to thank the veterans on behalf of all the quilters, family, friends and the nation for their service to their country.