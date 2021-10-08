Skipper’s Cupboard partners with LifeLink to build dog and cat houses

The sound of hammering nails and whirring drills echoed through the basement of the John Harms Center at Western Nebraska Community College Friday morning, as ESU #13’s LifeLink program students worked together to build cat and dog shelters for the coming winter.
Project Give Them Shelter is done through Skipper’s Cupboard, a non-profit dedicated to providing resources to pet owners in need. Skipper’s Cupboard has been doing the project for the past five years, the last three years partnering with LifeLink to do so. A few students from ESU #13’s Meridian School also joined in the fun this year.
LifeLink is a program that helps special needs students, ages 18-21, transition from high school into adulthood by providing opportunities for different work experiences, classroom experiences, community involvement and independent living skills.
Skipper’s Cupboard co-founder Steve Morgheim said partnering with LifeLink on this project fits in with its mission as well as the mission of his non-profit.
“We’re teaching the kids how to use drills, how to use screw guns, how to use saws safely and get hands on experience,” he said. “When they’re done, we want them to have an ‘A-ha!’ moment and be all, ‘Look what we did.’ That’s the big goal is to give them some practical experience. … (as well as) build something and help the community.”
Students began their three-session projects on Friday, Oct. 1 with building smaller cat shelters to get a sense of the tools and equipment they’d be using. On Friday, Oct. 8, they worked on putting together some bigger dog houses. Both projects were done with materials donated by Home Depot. Then on Thursday, Oct. 14, the students will do their favorite part: painting and decorating.
“Thursday is probably the most fun part for the students,” Diane Reinhardt, transition consultant for ESU #13’s LifeLink program, said. “We paint all of them, and so we personalize them.”
That’s definitely Mark Plog’s favorite part. Plog, a senior in the LifeLink program, has done the Give Them Shelter project all three years, and he served as a team captain for his group building one of the dog houses.
“I like to paint them,” he said. “(Building dog houses is) important for the animals and other people.”
Alonso Avila, another student in the LifeLink program, said his favorite part of the project has been the drilling.
“I enjoy it. I’d done something like this before,” he said. “It’s all hands work. … Mostly the drilling (is my favorite part).”
Reinhardt said that, along with community involvement, is exactly what she wants the students to get out of the project each year.
“We wanted the students to get involved in a community service project, and we wanted them to have the opportunity to learn a skill and just be able to do hands on work, work with tools,” he said. “…We try and give all the students the opportunity to work with a variety of the tools, and we just make sure that everybody gets to participate, because these are all different skill levels.
“And what’s really nice, too, is you see the students helping each other out. We try and kind of give them the direction, but then let the students help each other to figure out and kind of mentor each other.”
Alena Kennedy, another senior in the program, said she’s been enjoying the project alongside her classmates.
“We’re having fun building the cat houses and dog houses,” she said.
Reinhardt said that this project is one of the students’ favorites every year.
“It’s probably one of the most fun projects of the year,” she said. “The kids just really, really like it and then it really does help the community.”
The shelters will be finished by mid-October and will be distributed by Skipper’s Cupboard throughout the Panhandle at no cost to pet owners who need shelter for their animals on a case-by-case basis.
Other groups interested in hosting a Give Them Shelter event should contact Skipper’s Cupboard at 672-5015. Donations of wood, paint, fasteners, etc. are always appreciated as well as no-longer needed dog houses that can be refurbished and restored to use.