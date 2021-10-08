Skipper’s Cupboard partners with LifeLink to build dog and cat houses

“We wanted the students to get involved in a community service project, and we wanted them to have the opportunity to learn a skill and just be able to do hands on work, work with tools,” he said. “…We try and give all the students the opportunity to work with a variety of the tools, and we just make sure that everybody gets to participate, because these are all different skill levels.

“And what’s really nice, too, is you see the students helping each other out. We try and kind of give them the direction, but then let the students help each other to figure out and kind of mentor each other.”

Alena Kennedy, another senior in the program, said she’s been enjoying the project alongside her classmates.

“We’re having fun building the cat houses and dog houses,” she said.

Reinhardt said that this project is one of the students’ favorites every year.

“It’s probably one of the most fun projects of the year,” she said. “The kids just really, really like it and then it really does help the community.”

The shelters will be finished by mid-October and will be distributed by Skipper’s Cupboard throughout the Panhandle at no cost to pet owners who need shelter for their animals on a case-by-case basis.