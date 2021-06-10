SkyView celebrates 12 months of drive-in movies

Now with COVID mostly in the rearview mirror, the Midwest Theater downtown has opened back up, but Estes said the SkyView Drive-in has allowed them to reach a different sector of the community, giving them all the more reason to keep it open.

“Beyond our summer movie series and our special matinée program, we didn’t see a lot of families here,” Estes said gesturing at the downtown Midwest Theater. “But the drive-in, we see all these young families, and so it’s really allowed us as an organization to engage with different patrons. … It’s been a really great way to engage with a new group within our community.”

With the permanent location in place, the Midwest Theater has plans to erect a permanent concession stand that will include ADA accessible restrooms and a projection booth. It will also allow them to expand their concession offerings, and they are currently brainstorming a few nostalgic snacks to bring back from the 50s and 60s drive-ins.

“Generations who grew up going to the driving in the 50s and 60s, who really loved the … drive-in that was where the Terry Carpenter Center is — I hear such fond stories of the Copper Kettle,” he said. “So, we’re starting to think about what we might newly offer at our new concessions that might harken back to the old Copper Kettle days.”