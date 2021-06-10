SkyView celebrates 12 months of drive-in movies

On June 12, 2020, the Midwest SkyView Drive-in opened for business to compensate for the lack of movie-theater-going experiences due to COVID-19.
A year later, the Friends of the Midwest Theater board decided to make it a permanent gig. Midwest Theater director Billy Estes said after looking at the numbers, it just made sense.
“Since we opened, we’ve served a little over 14,700 patrons, which is interesting,” he said. “Anecdotally, it’s more movie patrons than we see in an average year at the theater.”
Estes said the SkyView, originally meant to be a temporary fix until movie theaters were back in session, was really much like the first movie it showed, “Field of Dreams.”
“It really was the field of movie dream for us last summer, kind of in a literal and figurative way,” he said. “We built it, they showed up, and it had just continued that way.”
They managed to put together the drive-in in a few weeks, instead of taking the six to 12 months that the normal set up process would take.
“We somehow have skirted through on fast forward this past year,” Estes said.
Estes and the board thought they’d keep the drive-in open until August or mid-September, continuing to make improvements to the experience throughout the summer. However, as the COVID situation continued to worsen and the turnout at the drive-in never slowed, they decided month-by-month to keep doing movies until they made it to where they are today — having shown movies at the drive-in for 12 months.
Now with COVID mostly in the rearview mirror, the Midwest Theater downtown has opened back up, but Estes said the SkyView Drive-in has allowed them to reach a different sector of the community, giving them all the more reason to keep it open.
“Beyond our summer movie series and our special matinée program, we didn’t see a lot of families here,” Estes said gesturing at the downtown Midwest Theater. “But the drive-in, we see all these young families, and so it’s really allowed us as an organization to engage with different patrons. … It’s been a really great way to engage with a new group within our community.”
With the permanent location in place, the Midwest Theater has plans to erect a permanent concession stand that will include ADA accessible restrooms and a projection booth. It will also allow them to expand their concession offerings, and they are currently brainstorming a few nostalgic snacks to bring back from the 50s and 60s drive-ins.
“Generations who grew up going to the driving in the 50s and 60s, who really loved the … drive-in that was where the Terry Carpenter Center is — I hear such fond stories of the Copper Kettle,” he said. “So, we’re starting to think about what we might newly offer at our new concessions that might harken back to the old Copper Kettle days.”
To celebrate the one-year anniversary, the SkyView Drive-In will be hosting “Peter Rabbit 2: Runaway” on Friday at 9 p.m. and the Florida Georgia Line Drive-In Concert on Saturday at 9 p.m. The movie costs $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards and $7 per person for non-members.
The concert costs $74 per vehicle for up to six passengers. Purchase concert tickets at www.encorenights.com/fgl.
The Midwest Theater will also be doing special giveaways on its Facebook page and at the events through Saturday, so stay tuned for the chance to win some prizes.