SkyView Drive-In showing ‘Top Gun: Maverick” May 26-29

“Top Gun: Maverick” premieres starting Thursday, May 26, through Sunday, May 29 at 8:50 p.m. at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.
The film is rated PG-13 and has a runtime for 2 hours, 17 minutes. Showtimes are May 26-29 at 8:50 p.m.
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs. Pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.
Ticket prices are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members, who present their member cards. Non-member tickets are $7. No car load pricing.
Movie tickets are available for pre-purchase online at MidwestTheater.com.