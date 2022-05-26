 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SkyView Drive-In showing ‘Top Gun: Maverick” May 26-29

  • 0

“Top Gun: Maverick” premieres starting Thursday, May 26, through Sunday, May 29 at 8:50 p.m. at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

The film is rated PG-13 and has a runtime for 2 hours, 17 minutes. Showtimes are May 26-29 at 8:50 p.m.

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs. Pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

Ticket prices are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members, who present their member cards. Non-member tickets are $7. No car load pricing.

Movie tickets are available for pre-purchase online at MidwestTheater.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

Court documents provide some details about the events that preceded a shooting resulting in the death of 60-year-old Karen Cooper. An arrest warrant has been issued for her nephew, Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, on charges  including murder in the second-degree, a Class IB felony.

Police called to reported stabbing

Police called to reported stabbing

Scottsbluff Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment building in the 900 block of 15th Avenue Tuesday. The incident …

Watch Now: Related Video

What can Americans do about far-right extremism?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News