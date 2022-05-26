SkyView Drive-In showing ‘Top Gun: Maverick” May 26-29

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs. Pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.