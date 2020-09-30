Skyview Drive-in to host retirement party for Adult Services Librarian Kehn

When Jana Kehn was interviewed for her first position at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library nearly 17 and a half years ago, she and the library director at the time, Bev Russel, could not stop laughing.

“In my interview with them, we spent a lot of time laughing,” she said. “I can’t remember what I said or did, but I remember…we did have some laughs in the interview, and I was real surprised when they offered me a job.”

Kehn began her time at library in the back offices doing different things for tech services, but soon she was moved to the front, taking on a brand new role for her and the library.

“They actually created a position for me so I could be out front,” said Kehn, who at that time became the adult services librarian. “Being in the back wasn’t quite my thing. I’m a people person.”

She stayed in the role as adult services librarian to this day, but will not be in the role for much longer. Kehn will retire on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Since COVID-19 inhibits the ability to have indoor gatherings, the library will be celebrating her retirement at the adult reading program wrap up party on Oct. 2 at the Skyview Drive-in. The whole community, whether having participated in the reading program or not, is invited.