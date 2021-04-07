 Skip to main content
SkyView Drive-In to screen 'Godzilla vs. Kong'
SkyView Drive-In to screen 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

  • Updated
'Godzilla vs. Kong' stomps to pandemic-best $48.5M opening

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows a scene from "Godzilla vs. Kong."

 HONS

SCOTTSBLUFF — The thriller “Godzilla vs. Kong” film will take the big screen at the SkyView Drive-In this weekend.

The film follows two fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong as they square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all.

Show times are April 9-11 at 8 p.m. each night. The gate will open 45 minutes prior to each screening. The cost is $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. The cost is $7 per person for non-members, and there is no car load pricing.

The Midwest SkyView offers numbered parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space.

