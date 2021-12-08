Small business outreach coordinator building on local successes

“I do most of my sales through the internet or word of mouth,” she said. “...It’s popular. It seems like every couple of days, I’ve got a few orders to work on.”

She described herself, and her husband as “business-driven people” who have explored business opportunities throughout the past, exhibiting that spirit that will help her relate to other small business owners and entrepreneurs on a personal level.

One thing she said she likes to do is visit with small business owners and entrepreneurs about how they heard about Scottsbluff, such as a woman she visited with Monday who plans to move to the area so she can be close to her children who live in Cheyenne and Denver.

“It’s just interesting finding out how people find out about Scottsbluff and what makes them want to relocate here,” she said. Her position is “really going to help bring those small businesses to the forefront.”

Working with Lehl, Imus will learn about the grant programs that are offered by the City of Scottsbluff and other entities. The City of Scottsbluff is working with its LB 840 committee to expand the funding source to retail businesses, Lehl said.