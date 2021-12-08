Small business outreach coordinator building on local successes

The City of Scottsbluff’s economic development efforts will include a focus on small businesses and entrepreneurs.
This week, Kayla Imus, who has lived in the Scottsbluff-Gering area for 15 years, starts in her role as small business outreach and public relations coordinator.
Imus grew up in Hemingford, and originally came to the Scottsbluff area as a student at Western Nebraska Community College, where she performed as part of its collegiate chorale and vocal program. As a student, she said, she changed her major and earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration management and business administration technology.
She and her husband, Nicholas, are both entrepreneurs.
“My husband and I both own small businesses ourselves, and we kind of have some idea of what’s out there,” she said of her interest in the small business outreach position. “I thought it would be better to have a good understanding of what’s available to everyone.”
Her husband operates a construction company, Bluffs Builders LLC, with his partner Bryce Wilkinson and offers commercial to residential construction. Imus herself has opened a new “pop-up shop” business, called TotallyT’s, which is available on Instagram.
“I do most of my sales through the internet or word of mouth,” she said. “...It’s popular. It seems like every couple of days, I’ve got a few orders to work on.”
She described herself, and her husband as “business-driven people” who have explored business opportunities throughout the past, exhibiting that spirit that will help her relate to other small business owners and entrepreneurs on a personal level.
One thing she said she likes to do is visit with small business owners and entrepreneurs about how they heard about Scottsbluff, such as a woman she visited with Monday who plans to move to the area so she can be close to her children who live in Cheyenne and Denver.
“It’s just interesting finding out how people find out about Scottsbluff and what makes them want to relocate here,” she said. Her position is “really going to help bring those small businesses to the forefront.”
Working with Lehl, Imus will learn about the grant programs that are offered by the City of Scottsbluff and other entities. The City of Scottsbluff is working with its LB 840 committee to expand the funding source to retail businesses, Lehl said.
As that effort continues, she said, it will put more of an emphasis on building the small business community in Scottsbluff, with a focus on helping businesses to grow and fill vacant storefronts and other buildings.
“As economic development director, what I try to do is work on bringing the larger corporations such as manufacturing and those types of things in the community that offer really good paying jobs and benefits,” Lehl said. “Over time, I’m finding myself working more with small businesses, which I love, but there’s just not time to do both.”
The City of Scottsbluff opted to hire a person who could focus on working with small businesses and entrepreneurs, like Imus, Lehl said.
“I think entrepreneurship is more important now than ever, especially because of the pandemic. A lot of people, just like Kayla, decided to start their own businesses or pop-up shops. I think there is something that we can do as a city to foster entrepreneurship and have them open a storefront in downtown Scottsbluff or in the community.
“...We’re kind of the retail hub for box stores, but then people are looking for a different type of restaurant or go to a different type of shop when they are here.”
Imus said one of the things that she likes about Scottsbluff-Gering is that it has a friendly feel.
“This is such a wonderful community to live in, to raise a family and I hear that constantly from people,” she said.