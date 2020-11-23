Small, incremental improvements in COVID numbers; cases remain high

“We’re moving forward a little more confidently with our ability to catch everybody in that first 24 hours (after health officials have been notified of a positive test) and really reach out to the close contacts in that time frame,” she said.

As the Panhandle saw an influx of cases, officials had turned to the state as the Panhandle began to experience a backlog in cases. However, the state had also been experiencing its own backlog.

Ricketts acknowledged that backlog during a press conference Friday, saying he had discovered the state had accumulated a backlog of 2,600 cases awaiting contact tracing.

“The simple answer is we didn’t do our job,” the governor said, saying the backlog was found after media asked about reports of it taking days before they heard from contact tracers. “We at the state had not been keeping up with the surge.”

Ashley Newmyer, chief data strategist at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the state is taking several steps to address the problem and hopes to get through the backlog by the end of this week.

Engel said that Panhandle officials felt the backlog had been apparent when they reported cases between Oct. 25 and Nov. 13.