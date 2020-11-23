Small, incremental improvements in COVID numbers; cases remain high

Though the Panhandle COVID-19 risk level remained at much the same spot as last week — and in the severe category — health officials could share some small improvements compared to last week.
Case numbers in the Panhandle continue to climb, with 393 new cases reported during Monday’s Panhandle Public Health District call. As has been the case in recent calls, all 12 counties of the Panhandle reported new cases, with Scotts Bluff County continuing to report a high number of cases. The county saw 245 new cases and has a total of 1,913 cases. The Panhandle has a total of 2,493 active cases, with 75 current hospitalizations.
Health officials did report two more deaths, bringing the total deaths to 49 in the Panhandle. The most recent deaths reported involved a Cheyenne County woman in her 70s and a Kimball County woman in her 90s.
PPHD director Kim Engel didn’t have a total available as of press time of the deaths pending confirmation, but said that had least two new deaths had occurred over the weekend.
Though case numbers remain at heightened levels in the Panhandle, there were some small incremental changes reported during the call. On the state level, Gov. Pete Ricketts has reported that state officials are monitoring hospitalizations, with plans to implement more restrictive health measures if COVID-19-related hospitalizations exceed 25% capacity.
As of Sunday, there were 976 COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospitals, which is four times the number on Oct. 1. Ricketts said he has been trying to “set that expectation for folks that if we continue to see rising hospitlizations and hit that threshold, it could be as early as this week or before Thanksgiving, that we see those restrictions go into place.”
He urged people to “please take all those steps (wearing a mask, washing hands, social distancing) to reduce the spread of the virus and pay attention as we may be hitting that red category and going into further restrictions.”
The Panhandle's hospitalizations continue to exceed that 25% benchmark, but did have some small improvements in hospitalizations and other numbers within the last week. Last week, Engel reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations made up 49.5% of the Panhandle’s 171 staffed beds. This week, COVID-19 hospitalizations make up 44% of staffed beds.
The weekly positivity rate has climbed in the Panhandle since October, but did see a slight dip this last week. Officials reported a 42.6% positivity rate, an improvement from a 62.7% positivity rate on Nov. 1 and a 53.8% positivity rate on Nov. 8. New cases in recent weeks had exceeded 1,000 and last week, officials reported 743 new cases, and a doubling rate that had increased to 21 days.
Contact tracing has returned to normal in the Panhandle, with officials trying to complete contact tracing within 24 hours after a positive test has returned, Tabi Prochazka, deputy director for PPHD, said.
“We’re moving forward a little more confidently with our ability to catch everybody in that first 24 hours (after health officials have been notified of a positive test) and really reach out to the close contacts in that time frame,” she said.
As the Panhandle saw an influx of cases, officials had turned to the state as the Panhandle began to experience a backlog in cases. However, the state had also been experiencing its own backlog.
Ricketts acknowledged that backlog during a press conference Friday, saying he had discovered the state had accumulated a backlog of 2,600 cases awaiting contact tracing.
“The simple answer is we didn’t do our job,” the governor said, saying the backlog was found after media asked about reports of it taking days before they heard from contact tracers. “We at the state had not been keeping up with the surge.”
Ashley Newmyer, chief data strategist at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the state is taking several steps to address the problem and hopes to get through the backlog by the end of this week.
Engel said that Panhandle officials felt the backlog had been apparent when they reported cases between Oct. 25 and Nov. 13.
“We started looking at the cases and prioritizing which ones we had to get done, as quickly as we could,” Engel said. “...We will continue to do that, to prioritize as the weeks go forward.”
PPHD and Scotts Bluff County Public Health Department hired additional staff and were able to keep up with all contact tracing last week. Officials try to reach a close contact at least two times, sometimes more, and then send a letter to a physical address.
Persons who test positive are encouraged to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by reaching out to their close contacts on their own, urging them to get tested. People can also self-report being a close contact at pphd.org.
Engel and assistant director Jessica Davies urged people to “please don’t let your guard down.”
“We understand that people may be experiencing pandemic fatigue,” Engel said, encouraging people to be as safe as possible for family, friends and the larger community. “It takes all of us to break the transmission cycle.”
With infections and hospitalizations reaching record levels, Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, said during Ricketts’ press conference that how citizens embrace safety precautions in the next few weeks will determine the extent of the pandemic in the state.
“We are living in extremely challenging times. It’s straining our resources,” he said calling on Nebraskans to “pull together.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.