Small Talks Society artists display miniature projects at WNAC

Using tweezers, toothpicks, styluses and steady hands, members of the Small Talks Society carefully craft miniature scenes within doll houses, vignettes, glass domes and other similar casings.
They would meet once a month to work on different projects; sometimes they're kits from the National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts. Sometimes, they come up with their own creative projects.
“When we see things, I mean, everywhere you go it’s like, ‘Oh wow, look at that. Looks just like this only in (miniature form),’” Small Talks Society president Jodee Garrelts said. “… It’s mindboggling … everybody’s so different with what they make.”
The Small Talks Society started back in 1983 when it was originally known as the Sugar Valley Miniatures Society. It was a group of women who just enjoyed creating tiny re-creations of different scenes and places.
Often, they would work together by starting out with the same basic structure, and then they would go off on their own with their own imaginative style and taste to create something new.
“When we were really meeting and doing things, we would all start with the same basic project, and then we would do what we wanted with it,” Garrelts said.
Widmaier added, “We all kind of worked off one another. Somebody would do something and we think, ‘Oh, that’s kind of cool.’ So then we would do something else that was similar.”
The group currently has eight active members including Garrelts, vice president Margaret Chase, secretary Judi Widmaier, Barb Goldman, Jackie Holthus, Sandra Strey, Georgie Weimer and Sheri Peters.
The group is not quite as active as they used to be, and at one time, only two of the members were still affiliated with the National American Miniatures Enthusiasts group. They all still enjoyed getting together from time to time to work on a new project and to catch up with each other, which prompted the name change to Small Talks Society.
“Georgie (Weimer) was the one that that said, ‘I have a name for our club,’ and it was her daughter that said, ‘Well, you sit and chat to one another. It’s a small talk society,’” Widmaier explained. “So now, we are the Small Talks Society.”
The ladies of the group enjoyed putting their creativity to work and coming up with different settings to build and figuring out ways to use tiny objects to recreate them. They would build house structures out of 3-inch plywood, cardboard ruffles for the roof, lima beans for cobblestone, cardboard and extra fabric for furniture and old jewelry for decorative accents.
“They’re fun to do,” Strey said. “It’s just so much fun to have it back out and looking at it again.”
Strey enjoyed the art form so much she even has begun passing down the activity to her great-granddaughter, who who often helps her set up the scenes for display.
Back in the group’s more active times, they would often put their creations on display at local businesses, libraries or galleries. Sometimes they would also give them away to friends or families as gifts, but they often grew too attached to many of their creations to part with them. However, some members are considering eventually donating their art to the Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys.
They currently have a show at the West Nebraska Arts Center. You can see their miniature scenes on display in the Bronson Gallery beginning Feb. 4 and running through Feb. 28. The items on display will include projects by current members of Small Talks Society, as well as three deceased members, Donna Bowman, Truth McRea and Albertta Daiss.
“It’s just a whole little world you can make,” Garrelts said. “And then you can kind of live in that little world while you’re making it.”