Small Talks Society artists display miniature projects at WNAC

Using tweezers, toothpicks, styluses and steady hands, members of the Small Talks Society carefully craft miniature scenes within doll houses, vignettes, glass domes and other similar casings.

They would meet once a month to work on different projects; sometimes they're kits from the National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts. Sometimes, they come up with their own creative projects.

“When we see things, I mean, everywhere you go it’s like, ‘Oh wow, look at that. Looks just like this only in (miniature form),’” Small Talks Society president Jodee Garrelts said. “… It’s mindboggling … everybody’s so different with what they make.”

The Small Talks Society started back in 1983 when it was originally known as the Sugar Valley Miniatures Society. It was a group of women who just enjoyed creating tiny re-creations of different scenes and places.

Often, they would work together by starting out with the same basic structure, and then they would go off on their own with their own imaginative style and taste to create something new.

“When we were really meeting and doing things, we would all start with the same basic project, and then we would do what we wanted with it,” Garrelts said.