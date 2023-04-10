WASHINGTON — Constituents of 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., are invited to meet with a staff member of his office at an upcoming mobile office during April. Mobile offices will be held in Sidney, Oshkosh and Bridgeport.

Third District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff at a mobile office about federal issues, receive assistance with a federal agency or take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide a staff member at the following times and locations:

Monday, April 17, Cheyenne County Courthouse, 1000 10th Ave., Sidney, 10–11 a.m.

Monday, April 24, Garden County Courthouse, 611 Main St., Oshkosh, 11 a.m.–noon.

Tuesday, April 25, Morrill County Courthouse, 606 L St., Bridgeport, 10–11 a.m.

For additional information, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.