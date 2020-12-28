Snow advisory for the Panhandle in effect through Tuesday

Scottsbluff woke up to a light blanket of snow Monday morning, and there’s more winter weather into the forecast. The National Weather Service Forecast Office Cheyenne Wyoming issued a Winter Weather Advisory stretching across western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming starting 5 p.m. Monday and until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’ll see snow moving into western Nebraska into after 2 p.m. today (Monday) into tomorrow, and the snow chances should stick around until tomorrow,” Meteorologist Lauren Kubelka said. “The snow is expected to accumulated between 3 to 5 inches and winds gusting as high as 35 mph.”

She said the storm, which originated in the Pacific is moving Northwest over the Colorado Rockies, and the snow is not expected to be a wet, heavy snow. Temperatures will hover around the mid-twenties for the high and drop into the teens overnight.

Here’s the snow outlook for the Panhandle: Chadron 2 to 3 inches; Alliance 3 to 4 inches; Scottsbluff 2 to 3 inches; Sidney 4 to 6 inches; Kimball 3 to 4 inches.

Kubelka said the only concern isn’t just accumulation or icy roads, but gusting winds, especially near Alliance and Sidney. The day will start calm, but the winds, around 14 mph will move in as the snow starts.