Snow advisory for the Panhandle in effect through Tuesday
A couple dressed for the weather shops in downtown Scottsbluff on Monday, Dec. 28.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

Scottsbluff woke up to a light blanket of snow Monday morning, and there’s more winter weather into the forecast. The National Weather Service Forecast Office Cheyenne Wyoming issued a Winter Weather Advisory stretching across western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming starting 5 p.m. Monday and until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’ll see snow moving into western Nebraska into after 2 p.m. today (Monday) into tomorrow, and the snow chances should stick around until tomorrow,” Meteorologist Lauren Kubelka said. “The snow is expected to accumulated between 3 to 5 inches and winds gusting as high as 35 mph.”

She said the storm, which originated in the Pacific is moving Northwest over the Colorado Rockies, and the snow is not expected to be a wet, heavy snow. Temperatures will hover around the mid-twenties for the high and drop into the teens overnight.

Here’s the snow outlook for the Panhandle: Chadron 2 to 3 inches; Alliance 3 to 4 inches; Scottsbluff 2 to 3 inches; Sidney 4 to 6 inches; Kimball 3 to 4 inches.

Kubelka said the only concern isn’t just accumulation or icy roads, but gusting winds, especially near Alliance and Sidney. The day will start calm, but the winds, around 14 mph will move in as the snow starts.

The outlook for the rest of the week is higher temperatures and clearer skies.

“It’s not looking like we’ll have snow for the rest of the week, especially for western Nebraska,” Kubelka said.

The high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 30s, warm into the lower 40s for Thursday.

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

