 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snow blows through, drops more than 3 inches in Sidney
0 comments
top story

Snow blows through, drops more than 3 inches in Sidney

The snowstorm which left a few inches across the Panhandle Tuesday night, petered down before noon Wednesday. In town, roads started out covered in snow, but with warmer temperatures, were slushy just before noon.

Panhandle roads were closed earlier Monday night and into early Tuesday morning, as white-outs conditions and blowing snow on Interstate 80 near Sidney, and again near Kimball, hampered travel. However, by late morning, conditions were clearing up and roads re-opened. Roads were reported to be slushy with a chance of blowing snow, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation 511 map.

Scotts Bluff Sheriff Mark Overman said there were only a few minor incidents the office responded to due to the snow. Those were an abandoned vehicle, a driver needing assistance and a truck fire on Highway 26 near Mitchell with no injuries.

According to Meteorologist Lauren Kubelka, of the National Weather Service Forecast Station in Cheyenne, the Panhandle got a little less snow than was anticipated. She said the following reports came in around noon Wednesday: Chadron, 0.5 inches; Alliance, 1.2 inches; Scottsbluff, 2.2 inches; and Sidney 3.5 inches

According to the weather forecast, snow showers have largely come to an end, but areas of blowing snow, slick and snowpacked roads will remain. Winds are predicted to be 30 to 40 miles per hour, especially in wind corridors, and could continue into Thursday.

The rest of the week is expected to have clearer skies and warmer temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inflatable Christmas: 30,000 lights, 30 inflatables displayed at Gering home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News