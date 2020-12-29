Snow blows through, drops more than 3 inches in Sidney

The snowstorm which left a few inches across the Panhandle Tuesday night, petered down before noon Wednesday. In town, roads started out covered in snow, but with warmer temperatures, were slushy just before noon.

Panhandle roads were closed earlier Monday night and into early Tuesday morning, as white-outs conditions and blowing snow on Interstate 80 near Sidney, and again near Kimball, hampered travel. However, by late morning, conditions were clearing up and roads re-opened. Roads were reported to be slushy with a chance of blowing snow, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation 511 map.

Scotts Bluff Sheriff Mark Overman said there were only a few minor incidents the office responded to due to the snow. Those were an abandoned vehicle, a driver needing assistance and a truck fire on Highway 26 near Mitchell with no injuries.

According to Meteorologist Lauren Kubelka, of the National Weather Service Forecast Station in Cheyenne, the Panhandle got a little less snow than was anticipated. She said the following reports came in around noon Wednesday: Chadron, 0.5 inches; Alliance, 1.2 inches; Scottsbluff, 2.2 inches; and Sidney 3.5 inches