Snow, cold temps expected over the week

April showers bring May flowers. April snow, on the other hand, makes traffic slow.
Snow and cold temperatures returned to the Panhandle this week for an extended stay. Meteorologist Mike Jamski at the National Weather Service in Cheyenne told the Star-Herald the Panhandle can expect around three to six inches over the next few days.
“Probably the most impactful period for snow would be (Thursday) through late (Thursday) night,” Jamski said.
He added that this storm was very wet.
“The snowfall will have a little bit more moisture with it,” he said. “There may be periods even during the day (on Thursday) where (the Panhandle) could get a brief mixture of snow and rain.
Jamski said it wasn’t unusual for the Panhandle to receive snow this late into the year. Snowstorms like this are typical for the area up until Mother’s Day in May. Neither are the temperature swings, he said.
“We go through this period in spring where the temperatures are rollercoastering up and down,” he said. “They usually have those wild swings.”
Still, this storm’s timing makes snow impact travel differently, Jamski said.
“As temperatures fall, yeah, there’ll be some issues with traveling with roads getting slick,” he said.
Roads aren’t the only earth affected by the temperature swings.
Two weeks ago, two rock slides closed parts of the monument. Moisture, freezing and winds caused the earth to shatter, according to Superintendent Dan Morford. It left behind piles of debris on Scotts Bluff Summit Road and Saddle Trail.
Since then, Morford said his staff cleared the roads and trails which reopened this week just as more wild temperatures and moisture hit the area.
“It’s mother nature, there’s not any real indicators,” Morford said when asked if he thought the monument might see more seismic activity.
“We certainly hope not,” he said.