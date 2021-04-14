Snow, cold temps expected over the week

April showers bring May flowers. April snow, on the other hand, makes traffic slow.

Snow and cold temperatures returned to the Panhandle this week for an extended stay. Meteorologist Mike Jamski at the National Weather Service in Cheyenne told the Star-Herald the Panhandle can expect around three to six inches over the next few days.

“Probably the most impactful period for snow would be (Thursday) through late (Thursday) night,” Jamski said.

He added that this storm was very wet.

“The snowfall will have a little bit more moisture with it,” he said. “There may be periods even during the day (on Thursday) where (the Panhandle) could get a brief mixture of snow and rain.

Jamski said it wasn’t unusual for the Panhandle to receive snow this late into the year. Snowstorms like this are typical for the area up until Mother’s Day in May. Neither are the temperature swings, he said.

“We go through this period in spring where the temperatures are rollercoastering up and down,” he said. “They usually have those wild swings.”

Still, this storm’s timing makes snow impact travel differently, Jamski said.