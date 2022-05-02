Snow hits southern Panhandle, temporarily closes parts of I-80 Monday

Kimball County saw the most snow accumulation in the Panhandle as a cell dropped between 8- to 11-in. along Interstate 80 Monday.

Shelby Fuller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, said, southern Kimball County saw accumulations of heavy, wet snow.

“Some of the harder hit areas are in the southern Panhandle, so like Kimball County, in particular,” Fuller said. “Widespread in the Panhandle it could be anywhere from 2-4 inches, up to 6 inches under some of those heavier snow bands.”

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Fuller said the heavy snow bands were starting to weaken on radar, so there would only be a few hours left of accumulation.

The winter weather advisory was in effect until 3 p.m. The spring snowstorm brought heavy, wet snow to parts of the Panhandle, creating treacherous road conditions and downing several trees.

The City of Kimball road crews were busy working to clear the roads. There was even a report of a closure at Chestnut Street and 7th Street due to a jackknifed big rig. The city’s power was also out due to downed trees on the line affected the downtown area. Crews were able to get the power restored around 10:45 a.m.

The wet snow is common in springtime since the warmer temperatures allow the snow to hold more moisture, Fuller said.

“Because we have temperatures hanging around freezing in the Nebraska Panhandle around 32 to 34 degrees, we are going to get heavier, wet snow,” she said.

The snow began falling during the early morning, with the heavier snow starting to fall around 6 a.m.

The accumulations on roadways were hazardous to travelers with several reports of vehicles off the roads and stuck in the snow.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said, troopers responded to reports of slide offs and semis stuck along I-80, but no injuries were reported.

“At 6:40 a.m., so 5:40 a.m. MT, there was a semi blocking both lanes on I-80,” he said. “Once the roads blocked and the blows can’t get to it, the snow starts to accumulate and it’s a mess.”

The Nebraska Department of Transportation shared a social media post around 8:30 a.m. that I-80 was closed from the Wyoming state line through Sidney due to heavy snow and vehicles sliding off the roadway. Around 11 a.m., I-80 was closed between Pine Bluffs until 25 miles west of Ogallala because of the heavy snow falling in the area.

The interstate has since been reopened.

