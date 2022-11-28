Snow on way to Panhandle; 3-5 inches possible in Scotts Bluff County

Snowfall that was expected to start falling in the Panhandle Monday could bring 3 to 5 inches of fresh snow to the Twin Cities area by noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm should be accompanied by cold highs in the lower 20s in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown, followed by what could be the three cities’ first below-zero reading of the 2022-23 winter season Tuesday night.

Wind chill equivalents should be between 5 degrees and 10 degrees below, with the actual air temperature around 1 degree below, said the weather service’s Cheyenne office.

A winter weather advisory issued Monday remains in effect until at least 11 a.m. in the northern Panhandle and 2 p.m. Tuesday in the region’s central and southern counties.

Less snow is expected in the Chadron and Harrison areas, with 1 to 3 inches possible there. Localized areas in Scotts Bluff, Banner and southern Sioux counties in Nebraska and Goshen County in Wyoming could see 5 to 8 inches.

Motorists should slow down and use caution “due to icy, snow packed roads and very low visibilities in falling snow,” the advisory said.

Drivers are urged to call 511 or consult the Nebraska 511 website (511.nebraska.gov) or mobile app for updates.

Scottsbluff’s W.B. Heilig Field has recorded 3.6 inches of snow this month, including 3 inches Nov. 3, 0.1-inch Nov. 15 and 0.5-inch Saturday.

The three snowfalls produced 0.3-inch of moisture, according to weather records stored by the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. As a rule of thumb, every inch of snow yields about 0.1 inch of precipitation.

Nebraska and the Panhandle remain in the grip of extended drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map issued Nov. 23 by UNL’s National Drought Mitigation Center.

About 81.1% of Scotts Bluff County was classified in “extreme drought” as of Nov. 22, with the northern portion bordering Sioux County in the middle category of “severe drought.”

The worst category of “exceptional drought” remained confined in the Panhandle to the southern and eastern parts of Deuel County.

Nearly 17.4% of Nebraska falls in the most serious drought category, with 58.4% of the state in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought.”

The weather service’s seven-day forecast Monday called for improving conditions after Tuesday’s snowfall.

High temperatures should be around freezing Wednesday and between 40 degrees and the mid-40s through Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Lows should range from 10 degrees above to the upper teens.

A slight chance of rain and snow re-enters the Twin Cities area’s forecast Sunday night and Monday, the weather service said.