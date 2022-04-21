‘Snow Queen’ cast announced for Missoula Children's Theatre production set for Friday

Staff at The Historic Midwest Theater announce the cast of Missoula Children’s Theatre with the production of “Snow Queen” at the Midwest Theater Friday, April 22.

Cast members are: Gerda, Azaria Perez; Snow Queen, Aria Ramirez; Gardener Woman/Finnish Woman, Reenah Taffe; Kay, Hudson DeVos; Kay’s Grandma/Lappish Woman, Josie Griess; Gerda’s Grandma/Old Robber Woman, Rochelle Johnson;

Bae the Reindeer, William Devlin; Yeti, Gory Matlock; Mr. Crow, Jaxon Hill-Frederick; Mrs. Crow, Graecyn Benton; Prince, Gavin Skinner; Princess, Kambri Workman; Goose, Avarie Reiner; Little Robber Girl, Nikky Le; Hobgoblins, Madisyn Murphy, Lessly James Abshire, Adrian Anguiano , Rowynne Cardiff, Katherine Johnson, Ethan Heilbrun, Henry Devlin, Kinzley Brannan, Kambrie Loutzenhiser, Sahraya Gross, Anna Reynoldson; Robbers, Annalysia Sherard, Eden Wolf, Rowyn Wolf, Amelia Griess, Conner Cushing, Delilah Cushing, Tatum Platt, Harley Gonzales, Jonah Zavala, Ava Zavala; Snowchicken, Emily Mascher, Tatiana Rios, Emily Mascher, Jaxson Loutzenhiser, Charlee Workman, Theodore de Peyer, Ethel Betzold, Marshall Rief, Kennedy Rief, Ethan Skinner, Rowan Skinner, Owen Benton, Trent Lauruhn;

Assistant Directors, Lillyana Abshire and Claire Reiner; MCT Directors, Alishea Bush and BA Lovelace; Accompanist, Kathy Rose.

Although set in a “land of colored ice,” this classic tale will warm your heart in its illustrative retelling by a group of fun-loving, imaginative hobgoblins. As they depict the journey of a young girl and her quest to find her best friend, you may just find yourself believing in malevolent mirrors, yetis, talking reindeer, and snow chickens. Blizzards can come at any moment, so strap on some snowshoes and get ready to discover what it takes to overcome chilling obstacles, keep resilience alive, and melt down the Snow Queen’s icy walls.

“Snow Queen” will be presented to the public April 22, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for Midwest Theater members and students. Tickets can be purchased by phone 308-632-4311, online at www.MidwestTheater.com or in person at the Midwest Theater, 1707 Broadway, Scottsbluff.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre national touring is supported by the Montana Arts Council, a state agency funded by the state of Montana and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT), the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre, has been touring extensively for more than 40 years now from Montana to Japan, and will visit nearly 1,200 communities this year with up to 44 teams of tour actor/directors. A For information, email nextstep@MCTinc.org.

