One of the most eye-catching sights at this year’s Old West Balloon Fest is a balloon that truly embraces the style and imagery of the American frontier.

Western Spirit is a hand-painted balloon owned by balloon pilot David Eichhorn of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The envelope is covered with a piece of art depicting cowboys riding horses over the plains under a clear blue sky. Eichhorn said that Western Spirit is one of only a few dozen balloons painted by artist Charly Markert back in the 1980s.

“Markert painted about 50 envelopes. He hung them up in his barn and hand painted every bit of it. The drawing, the artistry, it’s just spectacular. This one with the cowboys and horses is really well done,” Eichhorn said. “This was back before computers could just digitally print stuff, and he just made some spectacular balloons.”

Eichhorn only recently purchased Western Spirit, though he said his admiration for the balloon goes back several years. When the opportunity arose to become the balloon’s new caretaker, he happily accepted.

‘I’ve owned Western Spirit for about a year. The previous owner just thought it was time to retire and he’d been after me for a year to buy this balloon,” Eichhorn said. “I saw him fly it in Steamboat (Springs Hot Air Balloon Rodeo) two years ago and it is just such a gorgeous balloon that when he hit me up again to buy it, I said 'OK.'”

Markert’s flying artwork is adored by crowds. Another of the artist’s pieces, Big Top, is an Old West favorite. As such, the festival provided Eichhorn with a great opportunity to get appreciative eyes on Western Spirit.

“Part of the reason (the previous owner) wanted to sell it is that he was getting out less and less and the balloon is just way too nice to leave in the bag. It needs to get out and breathe and be seen,” he said.

Eichhorn is no stranger to aviation. He started flying various aircraft at the age of 16 and went on to serve in the United States Air Force for 35 years. It wasn’t until moving to New Mexico that he decided to add ballooning to his repertoire.

“When I moved to New Mexico, I met a balloon pilot who asked me to be crew. That was back in 1996. So I started crewing with him and started seeing the bigger, broader balloon community. Then when the Air Force saw fit to move me to Albuquerque — to Kirtland Air Force Base — in 2010, I went ahead and bought a balloon and got my license. When I retired from the Air Force in 2012, it became my main way of flying.”

As a pilot with experience and knowledge of many different aircraft, Eichhorn explained why hot air ballooning has become his favorite way to fly.

“It’s as close as you can get to a magic carpet ride," he said. "You’re just floating along on the breeze."

Further, he appreciates the ways in which piloting a balloon is vastly different from any other method of flight.

“Flying a fixed wing aircraft or a helicopter or glider is more science than art,” Eichhorn said. “Flying a balloon is more art than science. You’re at the mercy of the wind, and the wind has no mercy. So you really have to pay attention to what the wind is doing, how it’s changing, what you’re over, which way you’re headed … some real details that I liken to a combat flight. You have to have your head on a swivel and be thinking the whole time.”

Eichhorn has made several trips to Scotts Bluff County for Old West Balloon Fest with a variety of different balloons in tow. He spoke highly of the area, the event and the experience of flying the skies of the Panhandle.

“This is a wonderful rally up here, the people are so nice. Usually, it’s a great area to fly with lots of good places to land and just float over,” he said.

Old West Balloon Fest continues Saturday with a mass ascension at 6:15 a.m. at the airfield just south of Mitchell. The gates open at 5:30 a.m.

A night glow at the Grasslands at Five Rocks will be held starting at 5 p.m.

Both the mass ascension and the night glow will require a pass.

During the day, a variety of activities are planned in Mitchell. See theoldwestballoonfest.com for a complete schedule.