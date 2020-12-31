Social studies teacher Matt Salomon tackles teaching during historic pandemic

The year 2020 was a challenging year to teach history for a slew of reasons.
Between a global pandemic, nationwide protests and a contentious presidential election, Gering High School social studies teacher Matt Salomon had his work cut out for him.
Salomon, who is originally from Scottsbluff, has been involved with GHS for a while. He taught there while earning his teaching degree as a student-teacher and in the early 2000s, he was hired on as a full teacher.
“I think I’m getting close to 20 years here in Gering,” Salomon said.
Salomon said he became interested in teaching around the time of his senior year in high school. He said a few of his high school teachers convinced him to consider the option. Salomon also studied social studies in college, placing him on the path to become a social studies teacher.
“I just had American government and then expanded to U.S. history and government, and then I’ve had geography, international relations, sociology, psychology,” Salomon said, referring to the classes he teaches at GHS.
Despite closing in spring to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Gering Public Schools decided to reopen its building for in-person classes as did nearly all Nebraska school districts. While GPS wasn’t alone in this decision, its size guaranteed it would have unique challenges controlling the spread of the virus. By the end of the fall semester, GPS reported 165 cases for the first five months of the school year. Of that 165, the district said 66 were among GHS staff and students.
This was the environment Salomon had to teach in.
“Once we hit the red on the local COVID scale, everyone was a lot more tense coming to work,” Salomon said.
In October and November, Scotts Bluff County became one of the nation’s hotspots of positive tests. On Nov. 1, the Panhandle Public Health Department reported that 64% of tests taken in the panhandle were coming up positive. At that same time, GPS elected to keep classes in-person.
“Everyone was really nervous because there was a lot of (coronavirus) in the building,” he said.
In addition to his normal in-person classes, Salomon also took on teaching a section of freshmen learning via the district’s Extended Campus Learning. For one class period a day, Salomon teaches kids who elected to stay home to avoid potential virus exposure.
“They were nice and they built in a class period for me to do all the online,” he said. “So I do Zoom lessons with them and I have to change the assignments up because I can’t really do the same thing as we would if we were face to face.”
It’s the same curriculum, Salomon said, although it’s taken longer to get through it.
“(Assignments) don’t come in quite as fast, but the curriculum is the same. We have the same pacing, same material,” he said.
However, similar to Scottsbluff Public Schools quarantines hobbled Gering Public Schools throughout the semester. While the district did not report the total number of quarantines this semester, in one instance the Star-Herald reported that 70 students were forced to stay home for two weeks after exposure.
“The mask-wearing hasn’t been the greatest,” Salomon said. “So, one kid tested positive than all the kids around him usually had to go into quarantine.”
Over the semester, Salomon managed to avoid direct exposure himself and never had to quarantine.
“I wear the strongest mask available. But you know, the poor kids, if they’re sitting shoulder to shoulder because we have full-size classrooms and if you got someone that’s not wearing the mask, it’s pretty sketchy,” he said.
He also said that, after students spent the spring semester online, they were familiar with online classroom aids like Zoom and Google Classroom.
But this year also presented a new, if not also cyclical set of challenges for the social studies teacher. From protests, uprisings and riots to an election where one candidate refused to acknowledge the results, the politics of 2020 were just as much a part of Salomon’s classroom as COVID-19.
“This year was probably the worst in that it was almost like tipping on your toes, not to get either side wound up because everyone had such strong feelings on the election,” he said. “And the same was true of COVID.”
Salomon said he stuck to the science and numbers of the disease, but that didn’t always prevent in-class fighting.
“It was almost like dangerous to even discuss it sometimes,” he said. “Everyone’s on edge. That’s probably the best way to describe it.”
Salomon said that bringing up the virus often triggered arguments and that mask-wearing was seen by some as a symbol of political affiliation. Nevertheless, Salomon said he wanted to keep to the facts.
“I took the approach with the COVID stuff that it has nothing to do with politics. It’s just a virus. The mask-wearing is the best way because of how close we are to each other,” he said. “But sometimes that was an uphill battle.”
After the election ended, Salomon said things calmed down and mask-wearing increased. Fewer students protested the health measure in the final weeks of instruction. As Salomon looked back on his first semester teaching on the coronavirus front line, he pointed out that the stress and anxiety of teaching alongside a virus comes part and parcel to teaching in-person.
“I would say the hard part for the teachers, we saw the value of having face-to-face instruction,” he said. “I think we all felt a little on edge when we were operating in that solid red for about three weeks.”