Social studies teacher Matt Salomon tackles teaching during historic pandemic

However, similar to Scottsbluff Public Schools quarantines hobbled Gering Public Schools throughout the semester. While the district did not report the total number of quarantines this semester, in one instance the Star-Herald reported that 70 students were forced to stay home for two weeks after exposure.

“The mask-wearing hasn’t been the greatest,” Salomon said. “So, one kid tested positive than all the kids around him usually had to go into quarantine.”

Over the semester, Salomon managed to avoid direct exposure himself and never had to quarantine.

“I wear the strongest mask available. But you know, the poor kids, if they’re sitting shoulder to shoulder because we have full-size classrooms and if you got someone that’s not wearing the mask, it’s pretty sketchy,” he said.

He also said that, after students spent the spring semester online, they were familiar with online classroom aids like Zoom and Google Classroom.

But this year also presented a new, if not also cyclical set of challenges for the social studies teacher. From protests, uprisings and riots to an election where one candidate refused to acknowledge the results, the politics of 2020 were just as much a part of Salomon’s classroom as COVID-19.