Soldier involved in capture of Manual Noreiga joined the Army for a better life

Cliff Miller credits the Army with changing the course of his life.

Miller grew up in northeastern Colorado, primarily in Sterling, he said.

“I got to a point where I was walking down the street one day, and I was like, ‘Man, I got to change my life,’” he said, saying he joined the Army in 1982.

For 13 years, Miller ran mortar teams, ending up in South America. He saw combat in the jungle in Honduras fighting the Sandinistas. He would also be involved in operations targeting Pablo Escobar and other cartels.

“I loved working in the jungle. I really enjoyed being out in the jungle, being a ‘jungle rat,’ ” he said. “That was all in ’83. We pretty much got chased out of there.

“That was my first combat experience. It was pretty nasty. There was a lot of hand-to-hand combat.”

That wasn’t the end of his combat experience in South America.

“There are so many factions and governments that are always trying to take control. Venezuela is a good example of that. There’s always somebody trying to overthrow somebody,” Miller said.

One of those excursions was into Panama in 1989 when Manuel Noriega tried to fix an election.

“It was pretty cool. My unit were the ones who found the missing ballots,” he said. “If you can believe it, the guy actually put them in the bottom drawer of a buffet. There is a big old buffet set out and they’re all in the bottom drawers of the thing. It was just incredible.”

Miller said they recovered hundreds of thousands of ballots.

He said he was also part of the team that ousted Noriega.

“He claimed he had 37,000 soldiers, but we hit him during Christmas on purpose because we knew that two-thirds of their forces would be gone. There would be less bloodshed that way,” Miller said. “The teamwork between all of the forces worked out great. It was just awesome to watch the American forces work because nobody had seen that (in quite a while).”

Miller finished his Army career as a recruiter.

“I thought it would be a good place for me, just because I had a lot of shiny badges and tabs. They also put me in recruiting because I was bilingual,” he said.

Miller picked up Spanish while serving in South America.

“I met a gal down there and we stayed married for 25 years. It’s, ‘Hey, how do you say this? How do you say that?’ When you’re engulfed in it, if you want to eat you got to speak it,” he said.

Miller hung up his uniform in 1995. Though he was born and raised in northern Colorado including Sterling, he chose Scottsbluff as his home after being discharged.

“My wife was finishing her master’s degree at Texas Tech. My kids were still in school because I got out in January, February. So I came up here, set up residence, got a job and all that stuff. Trying to get adjusted to civilian life,” he said.

Miller chose Scottsbluff because he was familiar with the area having participated in sporting events while going to high school in Sterling.

He is moving into the next phase of his life, currently taking classes at WNCC.

“In ’95, I started working for Team Chevrolet. I spent about 20-21 years in the car business. I came back to school and kind of retired. I came back to school to learn about social work. Learn about resources. My wife and I are starting a ministry, so we can go out and work with 16- to 22-year-olds, young people,” he said. “We think that once kids get their keys (to their first house or apartment) they are kind of too independent. ... So we want to help support them and make sure they have resources.”

At WNCC, Miller said he has a good support group at the Veterans Center.

“I miss the camaraderie of the service. That’s why I love being up here at the Vets Center, because we can still swap stories,” he said. “...I think that’s the thing everyone probably misses more than anything — just the camaraderie. It’s a brotherhood and sisterhood. I don’t think people will ever understand what we went through.”

In addition to going to college, Miller is also working on his autobiography.

“(I want to write my) story because my childhood was not painted very pretty, like most of us in the service. Most of us are like the wet little puppies that nobody wanted.”