Soldier thankful for hometown support

The two sixth grade teachers at Hemingford Junior High decided this year they wanted to focus on service. Teachers Bridget Johnston and Danielle Roland decided their classes were going to adopt a Box Butte County soldier.
“We adopted Jennifer Jensen who was serving a deployment in Turkey through the United States Air Force,” Johnston said. “The kids sent her birthday cards, care packages and letters throughout the year.”
Jensen enlisted in the Air Force in February 2007 and is currently a Technical Sergeant (TSgt) E-6 in the Wyoming Air National Guard. She is a personnelist in the 153rd Maintenance Group. Her recent deployment to Turkey was her fourth deployment. Specializing in intel and communications, Jensen is part of an elite group that has top-secret clearance.
“I have been deployed to Kuwait, Afghanistan, Qatar and Turkey,” Jensen said. “Being adopted by the Hemingford sixth graders made me feel grateful, appreciated and remembered.”
She enjoyed each handmade card, letter and gift she received throughout her deployment.
“It was an awesome feeling knowing children back home care about us soldiers that are deployed,” she said. “They were so thoughtful and kind. I wanted to do something special for them because they took the time to do so much for me and my squadron. So I thought flying a flag for them on Christmas Day on a KC-135 would be a great gift as well as giving them my squadron patch that I wore proudly on my uniform every day.”
The KC-135 she refers to is a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker. It is a military aerial refueling aircraft that was developed from the Boeing 367-80 prototype, alongside the Boeing 707 airliner. The KC-135 was initially tasked with refueling strategic bombers, but it was used extensively in the Vietnam War and later conflicts such as Operation Desert Storm to extend the range and endurance of US tactical fighters and bombers.
“I was a part of the 22 Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron (22 EARS). Our mission was to refuel other aircraft so they could complete their missions,” Jensen said. “We were a giant aircraft gas station in the sky, that’s the best way to explain it.”
Before the school year wrapped up, Jensen was home from deployment and able to thank the two classes in person.
“She presented the students with a flag that was flown in the KC-135 Stratotanker during a refueling mission over Iraq and Syria as well as a certificate of authenticity explaining the importance of the flag,” Johnston said. “She requested that the flag be displayed in the school and then flown on their Graduation Day in 2027. It was such an amazing experience for not only the students, but also Mrs. Roland and I.”
Hemingford student Emma Hitchcock said, “I definitely thought it was a fun experience just being able to send her the cards and the care package. Seeing her in person was cool because we were able to meet her in real life.”
“The adopting a soldier was a fun experience,” student Gattlen Bell said. “The best part was getting to meet her at the end of the year.”
“Getting to meet them and thank them in person was such an honor,” Jensen said. “I was very thankful that the teachers made time out of their busy schedules, as well as the principal, and allowed me the opportunity to come and visit. It’s always nice to thank the ones who support me through my deployments. Deployments are hard but loving, supporting members throughout my home town and community make it easier and help me get through each day.”