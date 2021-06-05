Soldier thankful for hometown support

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The KC-135 she refers to is a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker. It is a military aerial refueling aircraft that was developed from the Boeing 367-80 prototype, alongside the Boeing 707 airliner. The KC-135 was initially tasked with refueling strategic bombers, but it was used extensively in the Vietnam War and later conflicts such as Operation Desert Storm to extend the range and endurance of US tactical fighters and bombers.

“I was a part of the 22 Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron (22 EARS). Our mission was to refuel other aircraft so they could complete their missions,” Jensen said. “We were a giant aircraft gas station in the sky, that’s the best way to explain it.”

Before the school year wrapped up, Jensen was home from deployment and able to thank the two classes in person.

“She presented the students with a flag that was flown in the KC-135 Stratotanker during a refueling mission over Iraq and Syria as well as a certificate of authenticity explaining the importance of the flag,” Johnston said. “She requested that the flag be displayed in the school and then flown on their Graduation Day in 2027. It was such an amazing experience for not only the students, but also Mrs. Roland and I.”