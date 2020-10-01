Some counties saw COVID-19 cases dramatically increase in August, September

Some counties in the Panhandle saw cases nearly double or even triple during the month of September.

Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel outlined some of the case numbers in some counties in response to a question this week about trends among age groups regarding cases in the 13 counties covered by the health district. Officials reported an increase in cases among school-aged children during Monday’s call.

Engel broke out those numbers in a graphic shared Thursday. In the Panhandle, cases among children in the 10 to 19 age group more than doubled between July and September. The Panhandle saw 67 cases among children in July, which climbed to 97 cases in August and then jumped to 142 cases in September. Cases in the age demographic of 20-29, which would encompass college-aged students, also dramatically increased between July and September. There were 69 cases reported in July. August and September saw a dramatic increase in cases, up to 118 cases in August and 173 cases in September.