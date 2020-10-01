Some counties saw COVID-19 cases dramatically increase in August, September

Some counties in the Panhandle saw cases nearly double or even triple during the month of September.
Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel outlined some of the case numbers in some counties in response to a question this week about trends among age groups regarding cases in the 13 counties covered by the health district. Officials reported an increase in cases among school-aged children during Monday’s call.
Engel broke out those numbers in a graphic shared Thursday. In the Panhandle, cases among children in the 10 to 19 age group more than doubled between July and September. The Panhandle saw 67 cases among children in July, which climbed to 97 cases in August and then jumped to 142 cases in September. Cases in the age demographic of 20-29, which would encompass college-aged students, also dramatically increased between July and September. There were 69 cases reported in July. August and September saw a dramatic increase in cases, up to 118 cases in August and 173 cases in September.
Though children often can experience milder symptoms than adults, concern among health officials is that children can spread the virus to vulnerable adults, such as those with health conditions and the elderly. Every age group has seen an increase in cases over the last two months, except the zero to 9 age group, which stayed close in numbers with just 12 cases in August and September. Cases among the 70 to 79 and 80 and older age groups have been low, with 58 and 32 cases in September, respectively. However, eight of the nine deaths in the Panhandle have occurred among the elderly age groups.
Cases have increased since school came into session in August, with officials reporting an influx of cases within the last three weeks.
“We don’t believe that a lot of the transmission is occurring at the schools,” Engel said. “But, what’s happening in the community and what’s happening at the schools are representative of each other.”
Counties with very few cases, such as Sheridan County, Box Butte County and even Dawes County, saw huge increases in cases. In September, Box Butte County saw cases nearly triple from the month before, with 98 cases reported in September compared to 28 cases in August. Cases in Dawes County had been in the single digits throughout the summer, until August, when 82 cases were reported. In September, 120 cases were reported. Sheridan County, a small rural county, spent much of the summer with few cases, but saw an increase to 26 cases in August and 51 in September. All three counties are reporting the most cases in the 20-29 and 10-19 age groups.
By comparison, Scotts Bluff County has seen a steady increase of cases since March, when COVID-19 cases first began being reported in the Panhandle. In September, officials reported 444 cases compared to 344 cases in August and 289 cases in July. Cases in Scotts Bluff County have seen a steady “stair-step” increase, Engel said. In Scotts Bluff County, the age group with the most cases in September occurred among the 10-19 age group, with 86 cases, but other age groups, such as the 20-29, 30-39 and 40-49 age groups aren’t far behind and have stayed closer than in some of the other cases through the last three months.
Also during September, directed health measures were relaxed, which many people may have interpreted as a sign that they did not need to take health precautions, such as wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer or washing hands and other preventative steps. The Panhandle moved from Phase 3 to Phase 4, which primarily consists of limiting the size of gatherings, rather than enforcing mask requirements and other limits.
“I heard a lot of people say, when we went into Phase 4, “Oh, OK, there’s no restrictions now,” Engel said. “And we try to get the message out there that there are still restrictions, and a lot of them are upon us personally (to take).
During Thursday’s call, officials reported 47 new cases of the coronavirus. Seven cases were among children, 19 and under: Box Butte, 1 close contact, 4 community spread; Dawes, 1 community spread; Sheridan County, 1 community spread. Forty cases were reported among adults: Scotts Bluff County, 8 community spread, 2 close contact, 2 under investigation; Box Butte, 5 close contact, 4 community spread, 1 under investigation; Cheyenne, 4 community spread, 1 close contact; Dawes, 2 close contact, 4 community spread, 1 under investigation; Garden County, 2 community spread; Morrill, 1 community spread; Kimball, 1 close contact, 1 community spread. Sheridan, 1 close contact.
There are currently 94 active cases, with 3 persons hospitalized.
